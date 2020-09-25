ARLINGTON — Longview was able to scrounge something together with sloppy play in the first half Friday night against Temple but that wasn’t the case in the second half.
Far from it.
Temple put up 30 second-half points and Longview couldn’t get out of its own way in any way, shape or form in a 40-13 pasting of the Lobos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Penalties, turnovers and miscues happened early and often for Longview, who suffers its first regular-season loss since 2017 and the largest deficit in defeat since a 27-point loss to Lufkin in 2014.
Longview finished with four turnovers, three fumbles and an interception, with 24 coming off those turnovers to go with a fourth-quarter safety. The Lobos were hit with 17 penalties to the tune of 142 yards.
Temple, meanwhile, found its stride in the second half after coming into the third quarter down 13-10.
Quarterback Humberto Arizmendi finished with four touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing for 212 yards, targeting four receivers for scores. Tre’Darius Taylor led with three catches for 62 yards and Samari Howard had four catches for 61 yards.
Temple had three scoring drives of less than 40 yards and none over 65 yards in the win.
The Lobo defense did hold the Wildcats to 39 rushing yards on 23 carries and came away with an interception from Tyree Hale and a fumble recovery from Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson. Shannon Jackson turned in an all-over-the-field night and Trevor Tamplin was a standout up front.
Offensively, Longview finished with 161 rushing yards on 32 carries, led by 91 yards from Kaden Meredith on 16 carries. Markevion Haynes had 30 yards, including a seven-yard score.
The Lobos rolled out two sophomore quarterbacks with Jordan Allen and Landyn Grant getting a quarter each in the first half.
Allen finished 5-of-9 passing for 47 yards and Grant went 11-of-16 for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Jalen Hale pulled down six passes for 61 yards, including an 8-yard score, and tight end Justin Beltran had five catches for 43 yards.
It couldn’t have started any better for the Lobos, who marched 75 yards on eight plays with Haynes rumbling in for a seven-yard score. The point-after kick failed for a 6-0 lead.
But then the offense sputtered with three-straight punts, including two three-and-outs, with one coming after Tyree Hale’s pick.
Temple took the lead on Arizmendi’s first scoring pass with 8:46 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats extended that lead to 10-6 on a field goal with 5:47 left after the first Lobo fumble.
Grant, who started 6-for-6 passing, led a nine-play, 53-yard march late in the second quarter, connecting with Hale with 2:07 left for a 13-10 Lobo lead before the break.
The second half was all Temple in all three phases with a calm 24 minutes from Arizmendi and the Wildcat offense cashing in on miscue after miscue in a 21-point third quarter.
Longview will look to regroup before traveling to Marshall on Friday.