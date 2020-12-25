Brandon Tennison, who led Gilmer to a district title and a berth in the Class 4A Division II state title game, shared Most Valuable Player honors with Pleasant Grove’s Nick Martin with the release of the District 8-4A Division II All-District Football Team for 2020.
Tennision is a junior quarterback, and Martin – a senior – played linebacker and running back for Pleasant Grove.
Other superlative honors went to Gilmer’s Dylan Fluellen (Offensive MVP), Pleasant Grove’s Landon Jackson (Defensive MVP), Gilmer’s Rohan Fluellen (Offensive Newcomer), Liberty-Eylau’s Nate Gamble (Defensive Newcomer), Pleasant Grove’s Alex Murphy (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Pleasant Grove’s Cameron Weekly (Defensive Lineman of the Year).
The Gilmer coaching staff, under the direction of first-year head coach Alan Metzel, was named the top coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kemarian McCain, Pittsburg; Running back: Davion Smith, Gilmer; Damian Henderson, Liberty-Eylau; Tight end: Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove; Receivers: Tyrese Jones, Spring Hill; Mason Hurt, Gilmer; Ricky Duffey, Pittsburg; Chris Lewis, Liberty-Eylau; Semaj Rose, Liberty-Eylau; Line: Aaron Collier, Spring Hill; Brandon Krenek, Spring Hill; Jaxson Cartwright, Pleasant Grove; Trace Reynolds, Pittsburg; Jarot Ritter, Gilmer; Torey Phillips, Pleasant Grove; Kicker: Jose DeLaCruz, Spring Hill; Jose Hernandez, Gilmer; Punter: Cody Guidry, Gilmer; Utility: Brody Barnhill, Spring Hill; Hayden Koller, Pleasant Grove; K.J. Williams, Pittsburg; Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; Takylan Hampton, Liberty-Eylau; Cody Guidry, Gilmer
DEFENSE
Line: Cameron Webb, Spring Hill; Terrell Williams, Pittsburg; Matt Burton, Gilmer; Derek Borda, Gilmer; Darrion Crabtree, Liberty-Eylau; Tamier Turner, Pleasant Grove; Outside linebacker: Luke Watson, Gilmer; Reese Elrod, Pleasant Grove; Inside linebacker: Christian Bates, Pittsburg; Jett Jones, Gilmer; Backs: Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill; Davion Smith, Gilmer; Jaydon Griffin, Gilmer; Tracy Revels, Liberty-Eylau; Special teams: Cameron Webb, Spring Hill; Corban Franklin, Pleasant Grove; Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; Austin Stutsman, North Lamar; Steven Turner, Liberty-Eylau; Jose Hernandez, Gilmer.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jalen Woodside, Pleasant Grove; Running backs: Davaunte Powers, Spring Hill; Jalen Boardley, Pleasant Grove; Logan Johnston, Pleasant Grove; Tight end: Shawn White, Liberty-Eylau; Receiver: Grayson Crews, Spring Hill; Sam Bradshaw, Pleasant Grove; Jaxson Ramsey, Pittsburg; Ayden Exum, North Lamar; Line: Colby Bowles, Spring Hill; Tony Natera, Spring Hill; Matt Mauldin, Gilmer; Nathan Thompson, Pittsburg; Chase McClure, Pleasant Grove; Bryce Hollenshead, North Lamar; Oren Gaar, Liberty-Eylau; Punter: Ashton Thomas, Spring Hill; Ian Jones, Liberty-Eylau.
DEFENSE
Line: Bayne Brinkman, Spring Hill; Triston McKeehan, Gilmer; Torey Phillips, Pleasant Grove; Bralyn Johnson, Pittsburg; Maliek Riley, Liberty-Eylau; Outside linebacker: Brody Barnhill, Spring Hill; Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; Mike Riley, Liberty-Eylau; Inside linebacker: Carter Renfro, North Lamar; Gadge Stivers, Pleasant Grove; Shawn White, Liberty-Eylau; Backs: Dominic Alexander, Spring Hill; Kemarian McCain, Pittsburg; Logan Johnson, Pleasant Grove; Chris Lewis, Liberty-Eylau.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Brody Barnhill, tight end; Curtis Crowe, receiver; Gavin Amerson, offensive line; Michael Williams, offensive line; Blake Barlow, outside linebacker; Michael Marrs, inside linebacker; Benjaman Banda, inside linebacker; Brooks Hill, inside linebacker; Donavan Tennison, defensive back.