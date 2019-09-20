KILGORE — Tracy Cooper rushed for a game-high 236 yards and scored twice in leading Texas High to a 30-14 victory over Kilgore on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (3-1) not only spoiled Kilgore’s homecoming festivities, but snapped the Bulldogs’ three-game season-opening win streak.
Cooper was a major factor in the contest for coach Gerry Stanford’s Tigers, but so were quarterback Rian Cellars and the Texas High secondary. Cooper did his damage on 32 carries.
He scored his sixth touchdown of the season to open the contest on a 9-yard run and wrapped up his performance with a 29-yard burst down the home sideline with just 2:46 remaining to dash any further comeback hopes the Bulldogs might have had.
Texas High outgained the Bulldogs by 185 yards (365 to 180).
The Tigers initial scoring drive covered 80 yards in nine plays, all of those were via the rush.
Place-kicker Oscar Hernandez tacked on the extra point, giving the Tigers a 7-0 advantage.
Texas High extended its lead to 14 on the final play of the first half on a three-yard completion from Cellars to Kobe Webster to cap an eight-play, 42-yard march. The drive was set up by Lajontae Wrightner.
Hernandez stretched the Tigers’ advantage to 17 with a 34-yard field goal with 7:22 left in the third period, giving the visitors a 17-0 lead.
The Bulldogs rallied with a couple of touchdowns, one coming on a 24-yard Dalton McElyea completion to Brian Brown, and the other on a 61-yard run by Tray Epps to cut the deficit from 17 to three with 1:59 remaining in the quarter.
Cellars would add a one-yard scoring run with 3:31 remaining in the contest.
The Texas High secondary of Wrightner, Matt Arnold, Marquavius Fisher and
Caleb Arnold made it tough for McElyea and his receiving corps. After a big performance last week against Pine Tree, McElyea was 9 of 22 for 47 yards.
McElyea threw to five different receivers. Those were Billy Bell (2-24), DaVondrick Crowe (2-5), Brian Brown (1-24), Kennieth Lacy (3-14) and Epps (1-0).
Cellars was 10 of 16 passing for 72 yards. His favorite receiver was Caden Miller with 4 receptions for 25 yards.
Texas High not only held a decided edge on the scoreboard at intermission, but also in total yardage, 220 to 53. Cooper, who entered the contest with
461 yards rushing, led all rushers at the break with 142 yards on 17 carries.
Lacy, for the Bulldogs, led the way offensively with 79 yards, while Epps added 62. Lacy had 45 yards on seven carries at intermission.
Up next, the Bulldogs close the non-district portion of their schedule on the road at Pittsburg, while Texas High visits Tyler to meet John Tyler.