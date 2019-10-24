Parker Cox knew it was a matter of settling down and adjusting when he made his first start on the Lobo offensive line.
It was a true thrown-into-the-fire beginning to his varsity career.
And it was 36 starts ago.
“South Oak Cliff, they were a pretty good team and their nose guard was committed to Texas Tech,” Cox, then a sophomore, said of that 2016 game. “I was a 200-pound, 15-year-old kid going against a full-grown man with arms full of tattoos.
“It was intimidating at first but after the first drive of any game, it’s just about playing football, settling down and adjusting.”
Spoken like a true veteran because he is one. Cox, the most tenured player on the Lobos this season, is heading toward start No. 37 of his career for the Lobos.
“It’s pretty special,” Cox said. “There are a lot of players — four-year starters — that play 40 games at most and I’ve done that in three years.
“It’s really cool to be up there among some of the best to play at Longview in terms of the amount of starts.”
Cox, who played a few positions in middle school, impressed the Lobo staff in the spring of his freshman year on the offensive line and was thrown into the next-man-up role. After a series of early-season injuries up front, Cox actually heard his named called in Week 2 that season.
“I went in early in that game so, personally, I count it,” Cox said, jokingly.
Added Longview head coach John King: “He got here as a freshman and I knew he could be a good lineman for us on either side of the ball. We were looking for some depth at center and he had a good showing that spring. We had some injuries and was thrown in there. I never will forget at halftime coming up the tunnel with him. He had a couple of mistakes, was nervous and I was probably not very understanding at the time. But he went back to work and has done that ever since.”
Thrown into the spot, Cox had a lot to learn quickly in the complex offensive line scheme for the Lobos, who have rushed for 9,607 yards and 144 touchdowns in his tenure at center. He turned to a former Lobo and assistant coach that had been in a similar spot for some guidance.
“I’ve always looked up to Coach (Spencer) Borens,” Cox said. “I remember watching him as a little kid on those teams that made run after run. He was always fast and a little undersized like I am.
“I found some film and went back and watched him. He helped me a lot with my snaps when that was an issue and we went through some things that really helped me.”
Like all Lobo offensive lineman, Cox and company, who have paved the way for 2,027 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns this season, have several eyes on them, like Borens, also a three-year starter for the Lobos, as well as line coach C.J. Lottinger.
“He takes a lot of pride in what we do and Coach Lott is a really great man that cares about everyone,” Cox said. “Sometimes we can’t understand him but you know he’s always there looking our for you and talks to you man-to-man.
“When we’re running the ball down people’s throats, he gets a lot of joy from that.”
Then there’s King, an offensive line specialist, who will sometimes make his way down to the line group during position drills.
“It’s a here we go again kind of thing,” Cox said with a laugh. “He cranks up the intensity when he’s down there, not that the intensity isn’t high when he’s not.
“I mean, the stuff that he’s taught us offensive-line-wise has to be so much higher than what most lean at the high school level. He’s talked with my a lot about my attitude, how I’m a senior and have to be a leader on the team.”
King said Cox checks the boxes when it comes to being an offensive lineman.
“He’s got a great football mind, the toughness and all the things it takes to be a good offensive lineman,” King said. “He’s a good pass blocker with good balance and strength in his lower half.
“He’s an edgy player that has a nasty streak to go with it. He’s got the mentality it takes to play up there and that’s something you can’t just force on someone. They’ve got to be willing to do the dirty work.”
Cox said it comes with the territory.
“Aggressive and physical but that’s just Longview though,” he said of his playing style. “We’re all physical dudes that have grown up playing this style of football. Every single day, every single snap in practice is preparing us for the physicality that we have to have on Friday nights.”
On top of that, King has been pleased with the leadership from Cox up front in an area that was a big question mark coming into the 2019 season.
“Thirty-six games, he’s a coach on the field at this point,” King said. “It’s been frustrating a times and he’s been able to help get everyone on the same page and go play.”
King called the offensive line the most improved area of the team for the 7-0 Lobos, an area that’s taken time to gel this season. In 381 snaps, the Lobo offense has 10 negative plays with just two coming over the past four games.
Along with right tackle Tim Polk, right guards Malique Miller and Joaquin Tovar, left guard Tavion Sterling and left tackle Owen Kuenemann as well as Trevor Ford and Syre Moore, the Lobo offensive line is coming to form of late.
“I felt like we had we had a chance to be pretty good up front,” King said. “It takes a while. It’s the toughest unit to coach, especially when everyone is new and everyone is playing a different position than they were last year, except for Parker.
“It’s taken time and patience. Those guys all have to work in unison. Tim, he’s had great year and has been a driving force in our run game. Tavion converted from the defensive line late in the spring and he’s picked it up. Tovar is coming back from his injury and is getting back to where he was. Owen is a converted tight end and he displayed the toughness and mentality it takes.”
Thirty-six games, including 7-0 this season, and counting for Cox and the Lobos. And just like it was against South Oak Cliff that first start, it’s back to work.
“It’s an every day, every game, every snap mentality around here,” he said. “You have to have that pride about yourself when you’re doing it. We’ve worked hard and have a lot of work left to do.”
Longview takes on North Mesquite in District 11-6A action at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.