Hughes Springs (0-3) vs. Jefferson (2-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, W.F. Lockett Stadium, 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson 75657
Notable
Hughes Springs: Kord Johnson (17 of 34, 275 yards, 2 TD, 1 interception; 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD) … Ty Moss (23 carries, 219 yards, 2 TD; 10 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Trevor Bolden (71 carries, 403 yards, 7 TD) … Miguel Velazquex (25 tackles) … Cole Edwards (21 tackles) … E.J. Searcy (2 interceptions)
Jefferson: Chris Bowman (16 of 40, 217 yards, 2 TD, 2 interceptions; 17 carries, 96 yards, 3 TD) … Kamran Williams (35 carries, 341 yards, 3 Td) … Luke McMullen (2 carries, 116 yards, 2 TD) … Kenneth Ross (35 tackles) … Judsen Carter (28 tackles) … Keshawn Whitaker (2 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: Hughes Springs and Jefferson have both made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons
Last week: Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22; Jefferson 24, DeKalb 14
Up next: Harmony at Hughes Springs; Jefferson vs. Centerville (2 p.m. Sept. 24, Jacksonville)
Mount Pleasant (1-2) vs. Frisco Emerson (3-0)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco 75034
Notable
Mount Pleasant: Mason McMinn (35 of 57, 402 yards, 6 TD, 1 interception; 76 rushing yards) … Braylon Jones (55 carries, 336 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 31 yards) … Dylan Bennett (10 catches, 99 yards, 1 TD) … Kyler Smith (9 catches, 106 yards, 1 TD) … Owen Green (3 catches, 39 yards, 2 TD)
Emerson: Matheus Machado … Izzy Bills … Kylen Evans
Did you know: Frisco Emerson is a first-year varsity program. The Emerson JV team went 10-0 last season
Last week: Liberty-Eylau 14, Mount Pleasant 12; Frisco Emerson 50, Panther Creek 28
Up next: Texas High at Mount Pleasant; Frisco Emerson at Denton