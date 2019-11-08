DAINGERFIELD – The Daingerfield Tigers did just enough on their senior night to get past the Eagles of New Diana, coming away with a 20-16 win and capturing the school’s 36th district championship.
The Tigers had to lean on their star players to make out with a win against the Eagles.
Daingerfield lit of the scoreboard first when Zaylon Jeter found Zavien Parker in the end zone for a 10-yard catch and score. The Tigers were unsuccessful on the 2-pt conversion, leaving the score 6-0 early in the first quarter.
Both teams had a tough time handling the ball throughout the first half. Drops were abundant and the Tigers suffered two fumbles in the first half and added a third in the second half.
New Diana got on the board with a busted play turned successful when quarterback Gage Shields flipped it out to wide-receiver Darren Manes for a 50-yard catch and score. The Eagle couldn’t convert the 2-pt try but still saw themselves tied 6-all with 11:41 left in the second quarter.
With just 54 seconds left on the clock, the Eagles set up for a 25-yard field to take the lead. The kick was blocked by the Tigers and brought out the 20-yard line where the Tiger took over on downs. The half came to close with both teams still tied at 6-6.
With 7:27 to go in the third frame, Ja’Kobie Craver punched the ball into the end zone to put the Tigers back on top. After the Tigers converted the 2-pt conversion, Daingerfield was back up 13-6.
Near the end of the third quarter, Daingerfields Jayson Barron took his first rush of the day 50 yards to the pay window to extend the Tigers lead even further.
The Eagles in the fourth quarter started to claw there way back into the game. Backed up on their 8-yard line, Shields connected with wide-reciever Keke Nelson for a 92-yard catch and score.
Nelson finished the game with 182 yards receiving, one touchdown, and one fumble recovery.
Later in the quarter, the Eagles chipped away at the Tigers lead with a successful 39-yard field goal from senior kicker Andy Prazak, bringing the score still with the Tigers on top, 20-16.
Despite the Eagle’s late efforts to get back into the game, Daingerfield was destined to hold on and claim yet another district crown.