DAINGERFIELD – Daingerfield scored 10 touchdowns and forced three turnovers to pick up its first Class 3A District 11 victory in a 70-28 rout over Elysian Fields on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Zaylon Jeter rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 186 yards and an 81-yard touchdown pass. He returned a kickoff in the second quarter for a 90-yard touchdown and ran for three, two-point conversions.
Ja’Kobie Craver was also key for the Tiger’s offense. He rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Daingerfield rushed for 425 yards and finished the game with 611 yards of total offense Tyrese Grant caught the touchdown pass – which gave Daingerfield a 15-point lead in the second quarter.
The Tigers defense contained Elysian Fields – which entered the game averaging 360 rushing yards per game to 161 yards on 48 carries. The defense forced four turnover on downs and shutout the Yellow Jackets in the second half.
Chad Reeves led Daingerfield’s pass rush as he picked up 2.5 sacks. He also rushed for 44 yards in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had four sacks for the game. Zavien Parker picked off Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson and returned it for a 75-yard touchdown.
With the game in hand, Dee Lewis got to take snaps in the fourth quarter. He ran for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Christavian Smith was the main contributor for Elysian Fields as he scored four touchdowns. He caught touchdown passes of 65, 11 and 33 yards. He ran for a nine-yard touchdown. Smith caught six passes for 178 yards and rushed for 104 yards and 20 attempts. Wilkerson was held to 46 yards rushing on 20 attempts. He completed nine passes for 209 yards.
The lead changed hands three times in the first half. Elysian Fields struck first with Smith catching his first touchdown. The Yellow Jackets got a stop as they intercepted a pass from Jeter but turned it over on downs in their own territory.
Daingerfield (3-2, 1-1) answered as Craver ran for 27 yards. Jeter finished off the drive with his first rushing touchdown from 11 yards. Craver’s two-point conversion gave the Tigers the lead. Elysian Fields answered. Wilkerson completed a 47-yard pass to Smith – who finished the drive with his rushing touchdown. Wilkerson passed to Jackson Illingworth to give Elysian Fields a 15-8 lead.
The Tigers scored 22 unanswered points. On a fourth-and-13, Jeter rushed for 25 yards to the Elysian Fields 12. He scored his second touchdown on a seven-yard run. Daingerfield retook the lead and held it for good on Craver’s touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.
Daingerfield and Elysian Fields will have byes next week.