TEXARKANA - Texas High won a battle of District 9-5A Division II unbeatens on Friday, rolling to a 44-0 win over the Pine Tree Pirates at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.
The Tigers move to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play while Pine Tree suffers its first loss and drops to 5-1-1 and 3-1.
Texas High’s defense has pitched 10 consecutive, shutout quarters. Tiger quarterback Brayson McHenry threw for 281 yards on 11-of-20 passing and four touchdowns. Rian Cellers caught seven passes for 212 yards and three scores.
Braylon Stewart, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards when he rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries, left the game in the first half with an injury. Stewart has totaled 1,055 rushing yards on the year for Texas High.
Oscar Hernandez hit a 23-yard field goal with 5:51 in the third to give the Tigers a 34-0 lead. Lajontae Wrightner picked up a fumble and ran it back 37 yards to make it 41-0 with 5:33 left in the third. Hernandez nailed a 32-yard field goal as Texas High held a 44-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the third.
Both teams mostly ran the football in the fourth quarter as time quickly ticked away. Texas High, who out-gained the Pirates 509-169 yards, played many of its second string in the final quarter.
The Tigers went into the locker room with a 31-0 lead. Texas High’s defense forced five Pine Tree punts in the first half.
Cellers had three touchdown receptions in the first half, all coming from McHenry’s arm.
Cellers had the first TD of the night on a 39-yard reception with 8:36 left in the first. Clayton Smith caught a 17-yard McHenry pass with 4:19 in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
Oscar Hernandez booted a 32-yard field go with 11:15 in the second to give Texas High a 17-0 lead. Cellers caught a pass and blazed down the field on a 79-yard score with 8:30 to go until halftime. Cellers added his third score on a 25-yard throw by McHenry with 15 seconds to go in the second.
Texas High’s defense stymied the Pirate offense in the first half with intense quarterback pressures and blanket coverage in the secondary. The Tiger offense totaled 380 yards of offense, including 256 passing yards, in the first half, while Pine Tree had just 83 yards.
Pirate quarterback D.J. Freeman hit on 2 of 13 passes for 54 yards before leaving with an injury just before the half. Keelan Turner had a 40-yard reception for the Pirates.
Pine Tree returns home on Friday to host Whitehouse.
NOTES Devonta Davis led the Pirates with 81 yards on 12 totes. QB D.J. Freeman hit 2 of 13 passes for 54 yards for Pine Tree. Keelan Turner had a 40-yd reception.