PITTSBURG — Mount Vernon held control throughout the first half, leading the Pittsburg Pirates 36-7 at the break, while stormy weather took care of the rest of the ballgame, ending the game at the half due to bad weather.
A bit of rain and lightning brought the game to a halt just before the second half was about to begin. Pittsburg head coach Brad Baca said he was unsure if the game would be considered a completed contest for record purposes.
Mount Vernon was a force to be reckoned with in the first half. Tiger senior quarterback Brock Nellor went 15 of 25 for 285 yards and threw five touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.
Pittsburg started the game off strong, scoring on the opening drive by going for it on fourth and one from the Tiger 1-yard line. Brayden Bolten punched it in and a successful extra point put the Pirates up 7-0 early in the 1st quarter.
That went on to be Bolten’s only drive of the game due to suffering an injury on the scoring play and did not return.
Mount Vernon answered back quickly and often. The Tigers lit the scoreboard on their opening drive by way of a 29-yard pass from Nellor to Nicolas Lacy, after converting the 2-point play, the Tigers were up 8-7 midway through the first.
Mount Vernon opened up the scoring in the second quarter with a haymaker of a pass from Nellor to Caydon Coffman for a 76-yard catch and score, another successful 2-point play out the Tigers up 22-7 early in the quarter.
Nellor later hit Coffman on a 14-yard scoring strike to make it a 36-7 contest.
Next week, Mount Vernon goes to Paul Pewitt, while Pittsburg is at Tatum.