From Staff Reports
TYLER — Marlin Reeves finished with five total touchdowns and also came up big defensively for the Titans as Trinity School of Texas rolled to a 71-22 win over Tyler ETCA on Saturday at Panther Field.
Reeves carried 20 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns, caught three passes for 73 yards and a TD, completed 3 of 5 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles and an interception defensively for the 3-2 Titans.
Jaden Ayala completed 7 of 9 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns to go along with five tackles on defense.
Garrett Bussey rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 40 yards and a score and added five tackles defensively and Kyle Hoang contributed six tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
The Titans will host Tyler Street on Friday.