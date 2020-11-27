NEW CANEY - The Salado Eagles didn't know what hit them Friday night in Randall Reed Stadium in the Region III-4A Division II semifinals.
But don't expect any of the other teams that have faced top-ranked Carthage this season to feel sorry for them. They'd already seen it up close and personal.
Kai Horton completed 11 straight passes in the first half -- three of them going for touchdowns -- as the Bulldogs exploded for a 35-7 win over the Eagles.
The Dawgs improve to 11-0 on the season with the win, while the Eagles fall to 11-2.
Carthage will play China Spring, a 31-13 winner over Sealy, next week in the regional finals.
The offensive explosion came despite the fact they had to punt once and turned it over on downs another time.
The first score was mostly the running of Mason Courtney. His fifth carry in the drive was a 4-yard run that put the Bulldogs up 7-0 midway through the opening period.
A 51-yard punt had the Bulldogs pinned deep in their own territory.
They didn't stay there long as Horton had all day to throw, completing a pass to Montrel Hatten near midfield and the sophomore outraced the defenders over the final 50 yards for the 94-yard touchdown.
The lead grew to 21-0 early in the third as Horton hooked up with Craig McNew for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The defense, which limited the Eagles to 21 yards of offense in the first half, set up the offense for its final first-half score as Kip Lewis recovered a Salado fumble at the 34.
It was another one-play scoring drive for the Dawgs as Horton dropped a pass into the waiting hands of Kavonte Brown-Hoskins for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 at the intermission.
The second half was played in a steady rain, holding down the scoring.
Courtney, who finished with 106 yards on the ground, picked up a 2-yard TD for the Bulldogs.
The Eagles took advantage of a fake punt to get on the scoreboard as Noah Mescher scored from 45 yards out.
Carthage finished with 360 yards of total offense, rushing for 99 yards, while passing for 261.
Horton finished 14 of 18 on the night.