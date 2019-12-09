Several media outlets from around the state are reporting former Gilmer head coach and athletic director Jeff Traylor, who has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Texas, SMU and Arkansas, will be the next head football coach at UT-San Antonio.
The move is expected to be made official on Tuesday.
Traylor won 87 percent of his games and led Gilmer to three state football championships in 15 seasons with the Buckeyes.
He left Gilmer in 2015 to become tight ends and special teams coach at the University of Texas. He coached running backs at SMU and Arkansas most recently.
Traylor will replace Frank Wilson, who was fired after four seasons at UTSA. The Roadrunners were 4-8 this past season and 19-29 during Wilson's tenure.
Traylor, a 1986 Gilmer graduate, began his coaching career at Big Sandy. He was an assistant at Big Sandy and Jacksonville before becoming head coach at Gilmer in 2000.
The Buckeyes missed the playoffs in Traylor's first season at Gilmer, finishing with a 6-4 record, but made the postseason in each of the next 14 campaigns under Traylor,
The 2014 Buckeyes defeated West Orange-Stark, 35-25, for Gilmer's third state championship under Traylor. Gilmer also won state championships in 2004 and 2009 and played for titles in 2007 and 2012 under Traylor.
The stadium at Gilmer is named for Traylor.