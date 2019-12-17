TYLER — While many were speculating about who would be the next Tyler Lee football coach, exiting head coach Kurt Traylor addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon in the Robert E. Lee High School Fine Arts Building following the announcement he would be leaving his post to join the football staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Traylor will be joining his brother, Jeff, who was named the head coach at UTSA on Dec. 9. Kurt will coach the tight ends and fullbacks for the Roadrunners.
Kurt worked as an assistant coach under Jeff for many years at Gilmer High School.
“I’m really excited about getting to work with my brother again,” Kurt said. “He trusts me, and I trust him. There’s only one person I would go work for in college, and that’s him, because he knows how to do it right.
“He know the importance of my family and how much they mean to me … and how much my family means to him, too. Last night, when I told my kids, the first thing my two boys wanted to know is if they could be ball boys at UT San Antonio. I said we know the boss so there is a pretty good chance we could do that.”
Traylor spent three seasons as head coach of the Red Raiders, leading the program to a 14-17 record and the first playoff appearance since 2014.
He informed his players of his decision to take the position at UTSA on Tuesday morning.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to go coach college football,” Traylor said. “I preach to those kids every day that if you’ve got a dream, and you believe it, go do it. Don’t be scared. Don’t have any regrets.
“I told the kids that I’m in this situation right now because of them. And I explained them that I’m not leaving to go to another high school. I’m leaving to go to a college. It’s a sad ending, but it’s a happy ending. It’s very tough on me because of the relationships I’ve built with these kids.”
Traylor thanked Tyler ISD superintendent Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest and Robert E. Lee High School principal Dan Crawford for their support during his time with the Red Raiders.
He also got emotional as he thanked his wife, Katie, before taking questions from those in attendance.
One of the questions was about being able to come back to East Texas to recruit.
Today, Lee defensive end Jamal Ligon will sign to play for UTSA. Ligon was committed to North Texas before decommitting on Sunday and announcing his pledge to UTSA.
“We got a pretty good one that committed to us,” Traylor said. “Jamal Ligon is what I believe is the foundation of a program. He is selfless, and he gets it. If we put a lot of them together like that in a recruiting class, we’re going to be successful.”
One of the names circulating as a candidate for the Lee head coaching position is current Mount Vernon head coach Art Briles — the former Baylor head coach — based on a report by Justin Wells of InsideTexas.
Traylor said no matter who gets the job, they will have the pieces in place to be successful. “Somebody is fixing to walk into the best job in East Texas, from the administration support to the facility upgrades to being the only 6A high school in East Texas,” Traylor said. “The next one that comes here is going to be in a good place.
“When I talked to the kids, I looked at guys like Trent Adams, Jamarion Miller, Bryson Donnell and Jack Janis, and I told them that this is their program.”
The job was posted on Tuesday.