■ TST 56, GREENVILLE 40: GREENVILLE — Marlin Reeves rushed for 208 yards and finished with three total touchdowns, Jaden Ayala tossed four TD passes and the Trinity School of Texas Titans earned a 56-40 win over Greenville Christian.
Reeves carried 19 times and scored twice on the ground to go along with a touchdown reception. He also completed a 25-yard pass to go along with eight tackles and an interception on defense.
Ayala completed 13 of 15 passes for 167 yards and also racked up eight tackles on defense. Garrett Bussey carried 15 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 127 yards and two more scores and finished with eight tackles on defense.
Gage Bussey and Caleb Darwin both intercepted passes for the Titans.
The Titans will open the playoffs on Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest in Leander against Summit Christian Academy.
■ CHCS 61, ALL SAINTS 27: LUBBOCK — Mark Mitchell rushed for six touchdowns and added a pair of TD passes for the Sentinels as Christian Heritage Classical School clinched a playoff berth with a 61-27 win over Lubbock All Saints.
Mitchell carried 15 times for 215 yards and had two catches for 59 yards — both going the distance. He also recorded 10 tackles and six tackles for loss on defense.
Trey Stone rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards and two scores.
The Sentinels will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday in Bryan against Allen Academy.