Nineteen weeks has led to a practice for third-round playoff game on Christmas Eve for the Longview Lobos.
The challenges that Texas high school football teams have endured and overcome and the Lobos have met those obstacles head on and, most importantly to them, together.
“We started this back in the summer and it’s been a lot of work — a lot of work,” defensive lineman Jahkamian Carr said. “We’ve come a long way together. You had to dig down a few times to power through and like Coach (Brandon) Bonds tells us, you’ve got to get your mind right. Things aren’t easy but you’ve got to keep working.”
Tight end Austin Pencheon could’ve said excited or nervous or anything to describe this week, No. 19 since workouts resumed. Instead, he looked at the big picture.
“I’m thankful that we’re still playing,” Pencheon said. “There are a lot of schools that didn’t get to play much, a lot of players outside of Texas that didn’t get to do this and to be doing this for 19 weeks with my teammates, I’m grateful.
“It’s been special to be practicing on Christmas week. I know it’s different with the schedule but it’s still a blessing. It’s been a grind but you’ve got to embrace it. That is what motivates me.”
Longview’s overcome its challenges from the start. No spring practice for a young team hurt. A season-opening loss to Temple far from defined them, same with a close loss to Highland Park. After that, they waited three weeks to get back going and have rolled from there, including a resounding win over No. 3 Lancaster this past week with the word ‘underdog’ attached to them.
“That three-week stretch without a game, especially coming off a loss, was tough but we learned a lot about ourselves and improved,” tight end Justin Beltran said. “We had to work to get to where we are now and it’s been a mental and physical grind but it’s helped us.”
There’s been a calm but steady buzz over Lobo Stadium this week as the Lobos prepare for their next big challenge in Saturday’s regional semifinal showdown with No. 1 Denton Ryan. ‘Underdog’ is being used again.
“We’re playing a good football team and we know that,” Carr said. “We’ve got to match their level of play with what we’ve been doing, which is playing our game our way. They’re good and we’re good too. We’ve got to keep the same mentality.”
Here’s part of that mentality.
“Those things are people’s opinion and thoughts,” Pencheon said. “That doesn’t really get talked about around here, whether we’re playing No. 1 or if we were No. 1.
“Coming in and not having spring practice, we were a really young group in a lot of spots. It took some time. There has been so much progression from that first week. There’s a lot more trust in this steam that everyone will do their job and execute it physically and aggressively.”
Physically and aggressively, there’s part two and three of the mentality of the Lobo football program at the moment.
“Lobo football, that’s what we’ve got to play,” Pencheon added.
Nineteen weeks during a global pandemic and unrest that have separated a lot of people, the Lobos have stayed true to their game and to one another.
“We’ve been saying it all week, trust in yourselves, trust in the people around you and show love to your teammates — just play as a team,” Beltran said. “It’s a four quarter game all the way through so we’ve just got to do all of those things together.”
Kickoff between No. 8 Longview (9-2) and No. 1 Denton Ryan (11-0) in a Class 5A, Division I, Region II semifinal is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.