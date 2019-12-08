Christian Heritage Classical School senior Mark Mitchell earned second team honors at two positions with the release of the TAPPS Division II District I All-District Football Team for 2019.
Mitchell was a second team selection at receiver on offense and lineman on defense for the Sentinels.
Sentinels sophomore Trey Stone was a second team pick at defensive back, and sophomore Luke Land earned second team status as a punter.
Honorable mention honors for the Sentinels went to Stone (quarterback), Corvin Withrow (receiver) and Nathan Long (center) on offense and Land (linebacker), Boaz Dyess (defensive back), Withrow (defensive back) and Jake Mauldin (defensive back) on defense.
Watauga’s Duncan Severance earned overall MVP honors. Abilene’s Jeremiah Presley was the offensive MVP, Watauga’s Corbin Fowler the defensive MVP, Abilene’s Elijah Gravitt the Newcomer of the Year and Watauga’s Perry Myers Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
TRINITY SCHOOL
Trinity School of Texas standout Marlin Reeves earned Offensive Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the TAPPS Division III District 2 All-District Football Team.
Reeves was joined on the list of superlatives by Weatherford Christian’s Jackson Floyd (MVP), Wyatt Berry (defensive MVP), Boston Cox (newcomer) and Stephen Cox (coach).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
Reeves was also named as a first team all-district running back and linebacker. Teammate Garrett Bussey was a second team all-district receiver and first team all-district defensive back, and the Titans’ Jayden Ayala was an honorable mention selection on offense at quarterback and defense at linebacker.
From Staff Reports