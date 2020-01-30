TYLER — Joe Willis was officially introduced as the 13th head football coach of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon at the Tyler ISD Plyler Instructional Complex.
After Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest recommended Willis to the board of trustees, the board approved the hire.
“I want to say first of all, it’s a great day to be a Red Raider,” Willis said. “My family and I are here today. We’re excited to be with you. We’re exited to share the vision you have set in place.”
Willis and his wife, Amber, have three children — Bradley, 16, Daniel, 12, and Malia, 10.
Willis will be the Red Raiders’ fifth head coach since 2011 after Mike Owens departed following a 15-year stint that included a state championship in 2004.
Willis replaced Kurt Traylor, who went 14-17 in three seasons at Lee and led the Red Raiders to the playoffs in 2019 — the program’s first postseason appearance since 2014. Traylor stepped down on Dec. 17, 2019, to join the staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where his brother, Jeff, became the head coach.
Willis comes to Lee with a winning résumé. In 11 years as a head coach, Willis has posted a record of 99-42, including leading Cedar Park to a state title in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.
“I am excited to have Joe Willis as the new head football coach at Robert E. Lee,” Priest said. “During our search, we were looking for a proven winner, someone with energy and someone with a vision for building a program at all levels. “Coach Willis checked all of those boxes, and we look forward to him leading the Red Raider program.”
Willis — a graduate of East Texas Baptist University — first became a head coach in 2004 at Iraan. He spent three years at Iraan, leading the Braves to a record of 22-12. Willis then joined the staff at Cedar Park. He took over as the head coach in 2012. In Willis’ three seasons as the head coach of Cedar Park, the Timberwolves were 37-8 with two trips to the state championship game, winning a state title in 2012.
Following the championship game loss in 2014, Willis took over at Colleyville Heritage, where the Panthers went 40-22 in five seasons.
This past season, Colleyville Heritage was 9-5 and lost to state finalist Denton Ryan, 56-10, in the state quarterfinals.
Colleyville Heritage had wins of 72-0 and 84-6 over Carrollton Newman Smith and Carrollton Turner, respectively, this season.
“We want to be the most physical team on the field,” Willis said. “That’s kind of where it starts. We believe in training hard.”
Willis was scheduled to meet with his new players on Thursday afternoon.
“The first thing I want to do is meet with those young people,” Willis said. “To me, they are the priority.”