TYLER — It was a big play night as the Tyler Lions celebrated Homecoming with their fifth straight victory.
The Lions ran just 34 plays from scrimmage, scoring a 48-10 win over Wylie East on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The efficient Lions had blockbuster plays of 43, 52, 59, 89, 71 and 84 on the Earl Campbell Field as Tyler improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in District 7-5A Division I.
Tyler average 13.8 yards per play.
The Raiders, coached by former Whitehouse coach Marcus Gold, lost their fifth consecutive contest to go to 2-5 and 0-4.
It was big play after big play for Tyler as sophomore speedster Derrick McFall, who is visiting with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday along with Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, had three TDs on runs of 14 and 59 yards, plus an 84-yard kickoff return.
Not to be outdone, quarterback Eli Holt remained adept at finding his wide receivers as he tossed TD passes of 52 and 71 to junior Makavion Potts and 89 to junior Montrell Wade. Holt, a senior, also had a 19-yard scramble for a touchdown on a third-and-15 play.
Wade took a slant pass one the middle and it was off to the races.
The Lions rushed for 152 yards on 18 plays as McFall led with 62 yards on three touchdowns, while JaMichael Cooper added 51 yards on eight attempts.
Holt connected on 12 of 16 passing attempts for 318 yards. Three of Holt’s passes were dropped.
Potts gathered in four catches for 181 yards while Marquette Martin had four receptions for 18 yards.
Defensively, Tyler gave up 266 total yards as Ka’Darius Tave, Jacob Villela, who was named Homecoming King before the game, JaKyron Lacy and Eric Munoz all had sacks. Plus, Ja’Davion Lacy had an interception.
For the Raiders, Westin Waters booted a 33-yard field goal and Ka’Neal Reed, a late addition to the varsity, scored a 2-yard TD. Reed had 12 carries for 71 yards with Tristan Lee adding eight carries for 44 yards.
Quarterback Jaedon Hubbard connected on 9 of 20 passing attempts for 131 yard and an interception.
The Lions lead the series with the Raiders 4-0.
The Lions return to play on Friday, Oct. 22, traveling to Dallas to meet Highland Park with the winner taking the district lead. Wylie East is scheduled to host West Mesquite on Thursday.