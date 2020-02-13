UNION GROVE — In Conner Ferguson, Texas Wesleyan might be getting an offensive lineman, a defensive lineman or a linebacker.
Union Grove Athletic Director and head football coach Scotty Laymance knows one thing for certain, however. The Rams are getting a football player and a solid student/athlete.
Ferguson who anchored the offensive and defensive fronts for Union Grove this past season, signed a national letter-of-intent with Texas Wesleyan on Thursday during a ceremony at the Lion’s Center.
“My first year here was his seventh-grade year, and even then you could tell he was a good football player,” Laymance said of the 6-1, 215-pound Ferguson. “He might start out as a linebacker for them, but whatever happens it’s neat to see him develop into the kind of player and kid he is now.”
Ferguson earned Class 2A honorable mention honors on the offensive line this past season from the Texas Sports Writers Association. He was a key blocker for a team that averaged 235.7 rushing yards per game, recording 44 pancake blocks, grading out at 88 percent and allowing no sacks.
He also recorded 49 tackles on defense, adding 13 tackles for loss, a sack, seven quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Ferguson had 57 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2018 and 15 tackles as a sophomore in 2017.
“He goes 100 percent all the time,” Laymance said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s going against an all-state kid or a 5-star kid, there’s no fear. He battled injuries throughout his career, but he persevered and it’s great to see him get this opportunity.”
Texas Wesleyan, located in Fort Worth, is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference along with Langston, Lyon, Panhandle State, Texas College, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Arizona Christian and Ottawa University-Phoenix.
The Rams finished 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference last season.