Big Sandy vs. Union Grove
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Records: Union Grove 3-3, 0-1; Big Sandy 1-5, 0-1
Coaches
Big Sandy: Larry Minter
Union Grove: Scotty Laymance
Last week: Alto 41, Big Sandy 14; Hawkins 14, Union Grove 7
Up next: Big Sandy at Hawkins; Union Grove at Carlisle
Players to watch
Big Sandy: OL Dylan Budynkiewicz … OL Trenton Ballowe … OL John Coronado … OL Malachi Arps … OL David Brown … TE Ashton Beason … QB Caden Minter (42 of 79, 505 yards, 9 TD; 56 carries, 268 yards, 2 TD; 38 tackles) … Dakarai Menefee (25 catches, 237 yards, 5 TD) … Carter Oswalt (3 interceptions) … Kedron Brown (78 carries, 487 yards, 3 TD) … Patrick Kelley (27 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) … Cameron Washington (21 tackles, 3 sacks)
Union Grove: OL Conner Ferguson … OL Josh Rhodes … OL Brendon Pullen … OL Nathan Ferrell … OL Austin Procell … QB Chase Mead (19 of 35, 362 yards, 3 TD, 2 intercepions; 43 carries, 229 yards, 2 TD) … Matthew Bower (81 carries, 530 yards, 6 TD) … Kellen Williams (30 carries, 337 yards, 3 TD; 11 catches, 186 yards, 2 TD) … Cameron Johnson (6 catches, 160 yards, 1 TD) … Grayson Barnett (43 carries, 231 yards, 3 TD; 3 interceptions) … Cannon Cowan (37 tackles) … Kooper Smith (39 tackles)
Did you know: Big Sandy has won the last two meetings between the two teams by a combined 107-32 (51-6 last season and 56-26 in 2017) … Union Grove earned a 28-20 win back in 2016
Twitter-sized preview: The Lions have lost three in a row and the Wildcats have dropped four straight, but tonight’s winner finds itself right back in the thick of the playoff chase.
