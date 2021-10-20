FRANKSTON (3-4, 1-2) VS. UNION GROVE (1-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Notable
Frankston: Kaymon Davis (79 carries, 457 yards, 3 TD) … Cael Bruno (39 of 85, 627 yards, 5 TD; 4 interceptions; 53 carries, 489 yards, 8 TD) … Kody Loebig (12 catches, 146 yards, 2 TD) … Clayton Merritt (71 tackles, 2 sacks) … Jared Cook (78 tackles, 15 TFL) … Alex Oxford (60 tackles) … Isaiah Allen (35 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 interceptions)
Union Grove: Cooper Vestal (64 of 106, 731 yards, 7 TD, 4 interceptions; 50 carries, 246 yards, 2 TD) … Davy Branscom (65 carries, 261 yards, 3 TD) … Hunter Cannon (12 catches, 150 yards, 1 TD) … Harlee Kirbis (26 catches, 365 yards, 4 TD; 37 tackles) …Adam Hanson (43 tackles) … Kayden Day (28 tackles) … Blake More (74 tackles, 6 TFL)
Did you know: Frankston had won three of four before losing its last two games … Union Grove had allowed 57, 53, 40, 34 and 63 points before holding Big Sandy to 12 points last week
Last week: Hawkins 36, Frankston 14; Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12
Up next: Linden-Kildare at Frankston (Oct. 28); Union Grove at Carlisle