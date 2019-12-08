From Staff Reports
Union Hill dominated voting with the release of the District 12-A Division I All-District Football Team for 2019, earning four of the league’s five superlatives.
The Bulldog coaching staff earned top honors, with Union Hill’s Brandley Murray picking up Most Valuable Player honors, Michael Colbert earning Newcomer of the Year accolades and Cristian Aguillon being named defensive MVP. Leverett’s Chapel’s Alexis Chavez was named the league’s offensive MVP.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Tight end: Zenn Taylor, High Island; Lawton Flinn, Union Hill; Receiver: Michael Dennis, Leverett’s Chapel; JaKobe’ Griffiis, Union Hill; Spread center: De’Quinncy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Center: Trevor Tidball; Quarterback: Tre Venters, Union Hill; Tailback: Jonah Shepherd, Leverett’s Chapel; Payton Thompson, Fruitvale; Fullback: Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill; Spreadback: Dawson Blear, Leverett’s Chapel; Utility back: Ryan Brown, Union Hill; Kicker: Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill; Special Teams: Alexis Chavez, Leverett’s Chapel
DEFENSE
Line: Lawton Flinn, Union Hill; Randy Griffith, Union Hill; Eric Burns, Leverett’s Chapel; Zenn Taylor, High Island; Linebacker: Jonah Shepherd, Leverett’s Chapel; Clay Joyner, Union Hill; Hunter Guerin, High Island; Cornerback: Ryan Brown, Union Hill; Alexis Chavez, Leverett’s Chapel; Safetties: Zak Hunter, Union Hill; Jacob Beasley, High Island; Utility: De’Quincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; JaKobe’Griffis, Union Hill
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Tight end: Randy Griffith, Union Hill; Pepper Koonce, Fruitvale; Receiver: Lucas Hendrix, Fruitvale; Allen White, Fruitvale; Center: B.J. Russell, Fruitvale; Quarterback: Jordan Grubbs, High Island; Tailback: Joey Lester, High Island; Dade Brindley, High Island; Fullback: Brandon Isaacks, High Island; Spreadback: Hayden Norman, Fruitvale; Utility back: Ethan Rodriguez, High Island; Kicker: Eddie Contreas, Leverett’s Chapel; Special teams: Jonas Parish, Union Hill
DEFENSE
Line: Rogers Martin, Fruitvale; Hunter Robinson, Fruitvale; Darren Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Ethan Rodriguez, High Island; Payton Thompson, Fruitvale; Cornerbacks: Jordan Grubbs, High Island; Justin Ware, Fruitvale; Safeties: Hayden Norman, Fruitvale