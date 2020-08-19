BETTIE — Josh Bragdon heads into his second year with the Union Hill Bulldogs looking to build on the success of last season’s 10-2 performance.
Bragdon, who started up football at Longview’s Christian Heritage Classical School in 2017 and went 20-13 in three seasons, had good fortune in his first year on board with the tradition-rich Union Hill program.
The Bulldogs return five starters on both offense and defense and that’s paramount when you play 6-man football in Texas.
Keeping your team healthy is always a top priority for a coach. That takes on even greater importance when your roster is lean.
Bragdon fields a varsity roster of 17 players. Needless to say, keeping everyone active and able to contribute could be the distinction in winning and losing.
And while in the midst of a global pandemic, following all proper protocol for a squad deficient in great numbers, could mean the difference between having a season and not having one.
“We’ve had a good couple weeks. Already had to go through adversity with all the new regulations put forth. We’ve been taking precautions and doing everything we can to get these guys ready to play week one,” Bragdon said.
The Bulldogs are led by returning senior Cristian Aquillon, who rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught passes for 146 yards last fall. Aquillon also topped Union Hill in tackles with 133 from his linebacker post.
Juniors Ryan Brown and Clay Joyner are both back after solid sophomore campaigns. Brown rushed for 295 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Joyner totaled 230 yards and scored five times.
“It’s a challenge keeping everyone ready. We’ve been doing our best to get our scout team guys and freshman ready to step in whenever needed. They’ve done a good job and stepped up to the challenge,” Bragdon said.
Union Hill is scheduled to scrimmage at Trinidad Saturday. The Bulldogs will open the season in Throckmorton against Stephenville FAITH on Aug. 28 and will make their home debut on Sept. 4 against Blum.
“I really like our team this year. Working with these kids and coaches a full year, everything is more streamlined and easy and ready to go. We expect big things this year,” Bragdon said.