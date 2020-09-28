From Staff Reports
EVANT — Zak Hatcher rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries to go along with two receiving touchdowns as the Union Hill Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season with a 60-6 win over Medina.
Tre Venters rushed for 23 yards and passed for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Cristian Aguillon and Jayke Bass also added rushing touchdowns, and Ryan Brown had 61 yards on just three carries.
Defensively, Lawton Flinn recorded six tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety.
Aguillon had seven tackles, Daniel Roberts five tackles and a fumble recovery, Randy Griffith two tackles, Venters five tackles, Brown four tackles, Hatcher two tackles, Bass one tackle and Jonas Parish two tackles and a fumble recovery