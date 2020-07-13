Earl Campbell will now have fields named for the football star and humanitarian in his hometown of Tyler and at his alma mater in Austin.
The University of Texas announced on Monday the school will rename its football field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to honor Tyler’s Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, both Heisman Trophy winners for the Longhorns.
Also, Interim President Jay Hartzell announced a number of changes at the university, but keeping the school, “The Eyes of Texas.”
At the suggestion of the Jamail family, the school is renaming Joe Jamail Field at the stadium in honor of Texas’ two legendary running backs, Campbell and Williams, two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university.
“For countless days as young football players and upon being inducted to the Hall of Fame, Ricky and I have stood on this iconic field for many important points of our lives,” Campbell said in a statement. “We never would have envisioned this historic site would one day bear our names. The symbolism of this honor transcends the recognition of the Heisman Trophies we received. It extends to all students, but specifically black athletes, who continue to work to define our collective motto ‘Winning with Integrity.’ Ricky and I are humbled by this honor.
“We must acknowledge the Joe Jamail family for personally requesting and making this name change to the President of the University of Texas in the spirit of their father. Joe was always known for being a passionate, aggressive advocate of truth. We know he would have been proud to see this day arrive, both as a lawyer and a Longhorn.”
Campbell is a 1974 graduate of John Tyler High School. He led the Lions to the Class 4A state football championship in 1973.
The field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium is named Earl Campbell Field.
At Texas, Campbell won the 1977 Heisman Trophy. He was the No. 1 pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1978 NFL Draft. Campbell is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Williams, from San Diego, California, won the 1998 Heisman Trophy.
“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater, the University of Texas, the nation, and the world,” Williams, a No. 1 draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1999. “We recognize the naming of Campbell/Williams Field is a historic moment and we urge our nation’s universities and communities to continue to reflect and review the history, symbolism, and identities that we place on monuments, public institutions, and sports organizations.
“We request that this name change be a recognition of the achievement of a broad body of people and an ongoing commitment to diverse representation in the University of Texas athletic organization and student body. A new consciousness is rising and we are honored to be a part of it.”
In the letter, Hartzell noted “After widespread discussion with students, alumni and community members, The University of Texas at Austin will take a series of actions to promote diversity, inclusion and equity and to more fully support Black students on campus.”
The actions, outlined by Hartzell in a letter to campus and developed with university leadership and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife of Tyler, will focus on two broad areas: first, doing more to recruit, attract, retain and support a talented and diverse group of students, staff and faculty; and second, reconsidering how to best reflect the university’s values, both in the symbols and names on campus and in the openness with which UT tells its history.
As part of the efforts, UT will rename the Robert L. Moore Building; prominently honor its first Black students, including Heman Sweatt, the Precursors and Longhorn letterman Julius Whittier; add plaques and educational information about the names of various buildings and locations on campus; and own, acknowledge and teach about the origins of “The Eyes of Texas” as the university continues to sing it as a school song moving forward while partnering with the campus community to reimagine its future as a song that unites all Longhorns.
“During the past month, I have listened to scores of students. I went into these conversations understanding that UT has worked hard to become a more diverse and welcoming place. I came out of them realizing there is still more work to do — and this starts and ends by creating an environment in which students are fully supported before, during and after their time at UT,” Hartzell said. “This goal is shared by many, including the chairman of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife. I am excited by the next steps and future conversations that are emerging from this process, and I know that Chairman Eltife, our university leadership and I share a common goal of making UT the best it can be for all of our students, faculty, staff and alumni for many years to come.”
Tylerite Eltife added, “I have worked closely with campus leaders as they developed a set of actions and goals to make The University of Texas an even greater university and support all of our students. I thank Longhorn Nation for being part of these conversations and President Hartzell for identifying the best ways to keep Texas’ most talented students in our state and on the Forty Acres.”
EYES OF TEXAS
The school stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones.
Hartzell said the song will continue to be the alma mater for the Longhorns.
“Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed,” he said. “It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.”
“The Eyes of Texas” has been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. It is sung at most organized campus events, and players in all sports gather as a team to sing it after every game.
An unsigned letter posted on social media last month said Texas athletes want the school to replace the song, among other steps. The letter said the athletes would not help the school recruit prospects or at alumni events as they typically do unless their concerns are addressed.
Texas defensive back Caden Sterns said though he will not sing the song, he appreciates the conversation about it.
“I’m not disappointed, I’m understanding on people’s perspectives on what the song means to them and I get it both sides,” he said on Twitter. “I do think it’s important that those who partake are informed and educated of the roots of the song and how it came about. Still love though!”
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown of Arp, who previously posted on social media that he would boycott all team activities until the concerns were addressed, retweeted the University’s statement on Monday with the message “ We Are One.”
Edmund T. Gordon, a professor at Texas and the school’s vice president for diversity, has explained the history of the song as a part of his Racial Geography Tour. He said he approves of the changes and helped develop them.
Football coach Tom Herman also said he supports the the athletes’ efforts.
“So very proud of our players, all Texas student-athletes, our entire student population and university leadership,” Herman said in a tweet. “They will forever be known for being responsible for tangible, positive change on our great campus. Today is a great first step.”
OTHER CHANGES
The school also will erect a statue for Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at Memorial Stadium. The athletes had demanded that part of the football stadium be named for Whittier. Texas will also strip the name of segregationist Robert L. Moore from a building (now will be Physics, Math and Astronomy Building) and find ways to honor Sweatt, whose 1950 court case cleared the way for Black students to attend the school.
Honoring Sweatt by creating the Heman M. Sweatt Entrance to T.S. Painter Hall on 24th Street and placing a statue of Sweatt near the entrance. Also, reimagining, redesigning and rededicating a major space in the building as an exhibit and gathering space “where we will tell the story of the U.S. Supreme Court case of Sweatt v. Painter, recognize Sweatt’s courage and leadership in changing the world through the 1950 case that he won, and place Painter Hall within the context of the university’s resistance to integration under T.S. Painter’s presidency.”
Other initiatives include:
— Allocate a multimillion-dollar investment from Texas Athletics’ revenue to programs — on or off campus — that work to recruit, attract, retain and support Black students.
— Expand UT’s presence and outreach in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and elsewhere to better recruit outstanding high school students from underrepresented groups.
— Adopt a university-wide plan to recruit, develop and retain world-class faculty members who bring more diversity.
— Refocus and sharpen the implementation of the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, released in 2017.
— Expand the UT Austin Police Oversight Committee to include more community members and explore creative approaches to on-campus safety and wellness issues.
Also the school will honor the Precursors, the first Black undergraduates to attend UT Austin, with a new monument on the East Mall, as part of a larger space dedicated to pioneering students and faculty members.
And educate visitors to the campus about the history and context of many of the names that will remain, such as the Littlefield Fountain, the statue of Gov. Jim Hogg (born near Rusk), the Belo Center and the pedestals on which a series of statues stood until 2017.