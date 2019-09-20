VAN – There wasn’t much action on homecoming night at Van Memorial Stadium, but the Van Vandals were still happy to walk away with a win over the Pittsburg Pirates, 7-0.
The win tonight brings Vans record to 3-1 on the year and knocks Pittsburg record back to 1-3.
The Vandals featured a new quarterback, sophomore Jackson Rainey was the man with Jayton Moffatt out due to injury. Rainey completed 14 of his 26 passes with one touchdown of seven yards, and threw one interception in his debut as the signal caller. He hit six different targets, with junior wide-receiver Hoss Brew being his favorite target, connecting with him seven times. Junior wide-out Javonta Thomas also caught two passes from Rainey for 27 and 26 yards.
Pittsburg stuck to their bread and butter ground attack most of the game, rushing the ball 31 times for 100 yards total.
The first half was a quick one, taking all of 39 minutes to complete. The Vandals jumped on the board first on their opening drive when Jackson Rainey hooked up with Hunter Huchison from seven yards out for the score, going 47 yards on nine plays.
The Pirates had a tough time getting much going in the first half, staying steadfast with the running attack. Pittsburg used five different rushers running for a total of just 55 yards total.
With just under a minute left in the half with Van driving down the field. The Vandals found themselves in the red zone but the Pirates defense were able to keep them out of the end zone on 3rd down with an 18-yard loss on the play, bringing the quarter and the half to a close with Van still in the lead up 7-0.
Both teams did little to nothing in the 3rd quarter, with defensive stand coming from both teams, and Van carrying their lead into the final frame.
The final quarter started with a Van drive down into the red zone but the Vandal came up short with a missed field-goal try from kicker Sam Hartman. The next drive the Pirates were working with their backs against the wall on their own 8-yard line. A fumble from McCain and a Van recovery gave the Vandals great field positioning in the red zone.
The Pirates defense played great all night long and kept their team in the game. With 9:07 left in the quarter, the Pirates picked the ball off in the end zone and brought it out to their 29-yard line, giving them yet another chance to head down field and puts some point up. Pittsburg put together a couple of first-downs but still couldn’t get themselves into scoring range. Van held onto the football with little time left on the clock and closed out a successful homecoming victory.
Next week Van is on the road at Brownsboro while Pittsburg is at home against Kilgore.