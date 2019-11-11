The numbers weren’t gaudy, but they didn’t need to be.
The Harleton Wildcats simply needed for Hunter Wallace to do what he has done all season, and the senior tailback answered the challenge with another grind-it-out performance to help lead his team to a win that secured a district title.
Jackson Illingworth, on the other hand, did put up gaudy numbers — on both sides of the ball — in Elysian Fields’ win.
For their efforts, Wallace is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Illingworth is the Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11 of the high school football season.
Wallace carried 27 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for seven yards in the Wildcats’ 22-13 win over Joaquin. His 133 rushing yards were impressive enough, but the 27 carries were vitally important in keeping Joaquin’s own clock-eating offense off the field.
It’s the kind of performance Wildcat fans have come to expect from Wallace, who averaged 22.9 carries per game during the regular season — finishing the 10-game slate with 229 carries for 1,667 yards and 24 touchdowns.
He rushed for at least 100 yards in nine of 10 games and scored at least two touchdowns in nine of 10 games and had a season-high of 27 carries for 318 yards and five touchdowns against Beckville earlier in the season.
The Wildcats, a 1-9 team a year ago, closed out the season with five straight wins and will head to the playoffs with an 8-2 record. Harleton will take on Deweyville at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nacogdoches.
Illingworth was solid as usual on offense for Elysian Fields with six catches for 136 yards and a couple of touchdowns, but he wrecked havoc on the defensive side with 23 tackles, a sack, two quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries in a 34-22 win over DeKalb.
For the season, Illingworth has recorded 135 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Elysian Fields will take a 6-4 record into the playoffs to face Hemphill at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Center.