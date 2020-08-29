Brandon Tennison, Mason Hurt, Marshae Spraglin and Jaron Choyce, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two more scores in Gilmer’s 55-41 win over Gladewater. Hurt completed one pass for 23 yards and caught five passes for 108 yards. Spraglin caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Choyce had three rushing touchdowns.
Tristan Holmes, D.J. Allen, Malachi Gordon and Eligia Carter, Gladewater: Holmes completed 8 of 17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Gilmer. Allen caught five passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Gordon carried 17 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Carter rushed for 53 yards, returned a kickoff 99 yards and recorded seven tackles and a sack.
Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, Carthage: Horton passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Courtney rushed for a pair of TDs in the Bulldogs’ 27-7 win over Kilgore.
Donovan Davis, Henderson: Davis threw for one TD and rushed for another in his first varsity start at quarterback in the Lions’ 21-12 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Jace Burns, Brent Warren, Daylon Branham, Carter Patterson and Cayden Fortson, Sabine: Burns carried 23 tiems for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 17-14 win over Spring Hill. Warren and Branham had 12 tackles apiece, and Patterson and Fortson finished with 10 tackles apiece.
Jax Stovall, Cameron Webb and Michael Marrs, Spring Hill: Stovall passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ loss to Sabine. Webb recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and three QB pressures, and Marrs had six tackles, a tackle for loss and on QB pressure.
Decartiyay Allison, Kendrick Malone and Ty Hollins, Tatum: Allison rushed for a pair of touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles’ 63-62 win over Center. Malone threw a touchdown pass and rushed for three scores, and Hollins had three rushing touchdowns.
Keomadre Horace, Center: Horace scored five rushing touchdowns (17, 64, 54, 17 and 67) in a loss to Tatum.
Josh Thomas, Malik Brasher, Christian Shepard and Falando Craver, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and another score in the Bulldogs’ 28-22 win over Pittsburg. Brasher rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Shepard had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a game-sealing interception with under a minute to play. Craver had six tackles and five QB pressures.
K.J. Williams, Rickey Duffey and Ty Price, Pittsburg: Williams rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a loss to Jefferson. Duffey caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and Price finished with 13 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.
Trayvon Kennedy, Tyson Daigle and Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 14 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and also recovered a fumble in the Mustangs’ 42-0 win over Arp. Daigle rushed for 98 yards and two scores, and Bolden added 41 yards and a couple of rushing touchdowns to go along with 12 tackles.
Brett Byrd, Allen Nigreville and Juan Garcia, Ore City: Byrd rushed for 70 yards and came up big all night defensively for the Rebels in a 21-18 win over Redwater. Byrd finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss, four QB pressures and a forced fumble. Nigreville had 12 tackles, and Garcia finished with 11 stops.
Kyle Henry, Boston Seahorn, Aron Beall and Claytan Hays, Harmony: Henry had 11 tackles, Seahorn eight tackles and an interception, Beall nine tackles and a tackle for loss and Hays nine tackles in a loss to Elysian Fields.
Ryan Harris, Milo Morrison and JKoby Williams, Beckville: Harris passed for 64 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards in an 8-6 loss to Joaquin. Morrison rushed for 74 yards and added 11 tackles on defense. Williams rushed for 30 yards, had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles and an interception defensively.
Cole Watson and Mikeal Cooper, Waskom: Watson passed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and another score in the Wildcats’ 47-6 win over Garrison. Cooper recorded two sacks.
Vincent Peters, Linden-Kildare: Peters recorded 14 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass broken up in the Tigers’ 14-0 loss to Queen City.
Jonah Shepherd, Darren Brown, Demarion Brown and Jonathan Peery, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown and recorded five tackles to lead a defense that allowed minus 18 yards in a 56-0 win over Willow Bend. Darren Brown rushed for a pair of touchdowns and had six tackles. Demarion Brown had a 33-yard interception return for a TD, and Peery recorded six tackles.
Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 62 yards and a score and threw an 8-yard TD pass in the Vandals’ 33-7 win over Palestine. Rainey passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and caught one TD pass.
Blake Bain and Connor Carson, Bullard: Bain completed 8 of 17 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 79 yards in the Panthers’ 17-12 win over Mabank. Carson caught eight passes for 116 yards and one touchdown that covered 71 yards.
Ty Arroyo, Athens: Arroyo rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, passed for 56 yards and a touchdown, averaged 50.5 yards on two punts — placing both inside the 1-yard line — and had two touchbacks on kickoffs in a 42-28 win over Brownsboro.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass, Kobe Kendrick and Hunter Wright, Mineola: Sneed rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a score and recorded nine tackles in a win over Canton. Pendergrass averaged 51 yards on six punts, rushed for 40 yards, caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and recorded three tackles. Kendrick had eight tackles, three QB pressures, a tackle for loss and a safety, and Wright finished with 10 tackles.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 32-27 win over Kaufman.
Jaylen Boardley and Nick Martin, Pleasant Grove: Boardley rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Martin recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure in a win over Nashville, Arkansas.
Cameron Ford and Bam Ford, Chapel Hill: Cameron completed 9 of 15 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns, and Bam caught TD passes of 43, 29 and 81 yards in the Bulldogs’ 65-33 win over Splendora.
Zane Obergon, Splendora: Obergon carried 27 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and Hernandez added 129 yards and one TD on the ground in a loss to Chapel Hill.