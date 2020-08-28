HENDERSON 21, L-EYLAU 12: TEXARKANA - Donovan Davis threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first varsity start, and Henderson opened the season with a 21-12 victory over Liberty-Eylau Friday.
D'Cameron Walker led the Lions (1-0) with 99 yards rushing, while Davis threw for 85 more.
Henderson held Liberty-Eylau to 103 yards of total offense, including 19 through the air, and forced four turnovers.
Dallas Alexander, Tyler Branham and Charles Simpson recovered fumbles, while Trust Carston picked off a pass.
Davis opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes gone in the game, and Jim Jose's PAT made it 7-0.
Liberty-Eylau countered on a 15-yard touchdown run by Damian Henderson with 3:50 remaining in the first. He led the Leopards (0-1) with 81 yards rushing.
Branham's fumble recovery set up a short field and was cashed into points when Devin Phillips caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Davis with 4:56 left in the half.
Tobiaus Jackson returned a Leopard punt inside the 25, and Yacorus Porter dashed in from 13 yards out to make it 21-6 at the break.
Liberty Eylau's Tracey Revels scooped up a missed field goal and returned it 90 yards to get the Leopards within 21-12 with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
Henderson would add a 43-yard run later in the frame, but Liberty-Eylau could only muster 13 yards of offense in the fourth as the Lions held on for the win.
The Lions host Gilmer on Friday.
TATUM 63, CENTER 62: TATUM - The Tatum Eagles opened the season and celebrated senior night with a win on Friday, holding on for a 63-62 win over the Center Roughriders.
Tatum took a 63-48 lead with 6:25 remaining on a Ty Hollins 3-yard run, but Center scored twice in the final 4:10 of the contest and converted a two-pointer to pull to within one point with 1:36 to play.
With Tatum facing a fourth-and-short late, Center jumped offsides and the Eagles were able to run out the clock.
Keomadre Horace turned in a huge night for the Roughriders in the loss. He opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run, and finished with six rushing touchdowns on the evening.
Tatum countered Horace's TD run with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kendrick Malone to Decartiyay Allison with 859 to play to tie things at 7-7, and Hollins put the Eagles in front with a 14-yard run two minutes later as Tatum built a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Center's defense got into the scoring act early in the second when Keshun Hunt stripped a Tatum receiver of the ball at the Roughrider 3-yard line and returned it 97 yards for the TD to knot things at 14 apiece.
Center moved on top 21-14 with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hanson to Makel Johnson with 7:28 to play in the half, but Malone scored on runs of 6 and 9 yards to end the half with Tatum leading 28-21.
A 64-yard run by Hoarce at the 9:41 mark of the third period tied it at 28, and the teams traded scores - with Hollins scoring on a 1-yard run for Tatum and Hanson hitting Jamal Moore for 34 yards to make it 35-35.
Allison's 10-yard touchdown run and a 4-yard TD run by Malone gave Tatum a 49-35 lead with 28 second to play in the third, but Hoarce broke loose on a 54-yard scoring jaunt to make it a 49-41 contest heading to the fourth after a missed extra point.
Allison's 3-yard run kept Tatum in front, but Hoarce wasn't finished. He scored on a 67-yard run, and after Hollins went in from 3 yards out from Tatum, Horace plowed in from the 17 to make it a 63-54 contest with 4:10 to play and set up the wild finish.
VAN 33, PALESTINE 7: VAN — Javonta Thomas did a little bit of everything, and the Van defense surrounded the Palestine ball carriers all night as the Vandals cruised to a 33-7 victory in the season opener Friday night at Van Memorial Stadium.
Thomas had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the contest. Thomas made 10 grabs for 114 yards, had seven carries for 62 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Jakaryon Conley finished with 78 yards rushing for Palestine, but 52 of those came on the final drive of the night as the Vandal defense swarmed to the ball throughout the game.
KD Erskine added a 3-yard touchdown run for Van in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Rainey threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns for the Vandals and caught a touchdown pass. Zion Dunn rushed for 54 yards.
Van (1-0) will travel to Malakoff next week.