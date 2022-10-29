MARSHALL 49, NACOGDOCHES 14: MARSHALL – J.Q. Davis rushed for 317 yards, and the Marshall Mavericks rolled to a 49-14 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons in a District 8-5A Division II game at Maverick Stadium.
Marshall finished the night with 457 total yards, with 427 coming on the ground. Davis carried 36 times and scored three touchdowns.
Davis scored on runs of 32, 3 and 5 yards. Byrd Robinson had a 6-yard run, Semag Gatson had a 17-yard TD run, Collier Stone scored on a 1-yard run and Landon Jones went 44 yards for a TD.
James Williams carried 21 times for 125 yards and scored once in the loss for Marshall.
Marshall improves to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district play with the win. The Mavericks will visit Whitehouse on Friday.
Nacogdoches ends its season with a 1-9, 1-5 record.
GILMER 54, S. HILL 0: GILMER – Ashton Haynes headed up Gilmer’s rushing attack with 125 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, and the Buckeyes moved to 8-0 on the year and 4-0 in District 7-4A Division II play with a 54-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Gilmer rushed for 390 yards and seven touchdowns on 35 carries.
Will Henderson carried five times for 109 yards and two scores. Ke’Vion Brinkley had seven carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns, and Cadon Tennison rushed for 55 yards and a TD and completed 9 of 19 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown
Geramiah Noble caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Julius Hawkins carried 13 times for 66 yards, Zane Mason nine times for 39 yards and Ryan McClain five times for 26 yards in the loss for Spring Hill.
Caden Newman had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss in the setback for Spring Hill. Emory Allen finished with five tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, and Brooks Hill intercepted a pass.
Spring Hill (1-8, 0-4) will host Pleasant Grove on Friday. Gilmer visits Pittsburg.
L-EYLAU 41, PITTSBURG 30: TEXARKANA – The Liberty-Eylau Leopards rallied from a 21-0 deficit to earn a 41-30 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday in a District 7-4A Division II contest.
Jaylen Holloway carried 19 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Pittsburg. Micheal Rockwell had 14 tackles, Levin Lain 12 and Marcus Moton 10 for the Pirates.
Pittsburg (2-7, 2-2) will host Gilmer and Liberty-Eylau (6-3, 2-2) will visit North Lamar on Friday.
JEFFERSON 30, TATUM 28 (OT): TATUM – Chris Bowman scored on a 5-yard run and added the 2-point conversion in overtime, and the Jefferson Bulldogs stopped Tatum short on a 2-point try to hold on for a 30-28 win Saturday at Eagle Stadium.
Jefferson moves to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in District 6-3A play with the win in a game that started on Friday but finished on Saturday due to inclement weather.
Tatum drops to 5-4 and 3-1.
Jefferson took a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers, and extended the lead to 10-0 with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Erik Burns to Hasheem Ector.
Play was stopped shortly after that, and the teams returned to the field on Saturday – with Tatum getting on the board at the 8:15 mark of the third with a 5-yard run by Braden Mimbs. Giana Garza’s PAT made it a 10-7 contest, but Jefferson answered with a 49-yard TD run by Luke McMullen with 6:46 left in the third to give the Bulldogs a 16-7 lead.
Cole Watson tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Carson Gonzalez and Garza added the PAT to pull Tatum to within two points, 16-14, heading to the fourth quarter.
Bowman scored on a 5-yard run with 9:24 left in the fourth, but the PAT was blocked, and Tatum got a 59-yard TD run by Watson and a 2-pointer from Jacoby Norris to tie things at 22-22 with 7:52 left.
Jefferson won it in overtime on Bowman’s TD run and 2-pointer and defensive stop by the Bulldog defense on Tatum’s try for two after Watson’s 5-yard run.
Tatum will visit Atlanta and Jefferson hosts Sabine on Friday.
DAINGERFIELD 32, WASKOM 14: DAINGERFIELD - D'Co Wright scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Daingerfield Tigers moved to 5-0 in district play (7-2 overall) with a 32-14 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Waskom drops to 4-4 and 3-2 with the loss.
Elijah Morris put Waskom on the board late in the opening quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run, but the Tigers scored three times in the second quarter to take an 18-7 lead in at halftime.
Wright got things started for Daingerfield with a 17-yard TD run at the 8:50 mark, and three minutes later Chase Johnson connected with Aeryn Hampton on a 49-yard TD pass.
Wright then capped the big quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run as time expired.
After the third lightinng delay of the game, Hampton scored on a 27-yard run at the 9:12 mark of the third to make it a 25-7 contest.
Tesean Hamilton kept Waskom in the game with a 2-yard TD run with 9:13 left in the contest to pull the Wildcats to 11, but Wright's 34-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the contest made the final 32-14.
Daingerfield will visit Harmony and Waskom hosts Hughes Springs next week.
W. RUSK 50, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN – Noah Murphy rushed for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries, and the West Rusk Raiders piled up 310 rushing yards as a team on the way to a 50-0 District 9-3A Division II win over Quitman.
Tate Winings had 58 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Hunter McCandless finished with nine carries for 47 yards and one TD.
Andon Mata rushed for 46 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes, both to Will Jackson. Jackson rushed for 22 yards and had two catches for 34 yards and the two touchdowns.
Xander Mason recovered a fumble, and Murphy blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown by Cole Jackson.
West Rusk (7-2, 5-0) will host Edgewood and Quitman (3-6, 0-5) will visit Winona on Friday.
P. PEWITT 68, PRAIRILAND 42: OMAHA – Hayden Green rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, threw a 44-yard TD pass on his only attempt of the night and added a pair of two-point conversions for the Brahmas as Paul Pewitt earned a 68-42 win over Prairiland in District 10-3A Division II action.
James Byrd added 12 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns and recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense for the Brahmas. Tavion Brown recorded 20 tackles, and Michkye Perry had 11 tackles, three pass breakups, a receiving TD and a defensive TD.
The Brahmas (1-7, 1-4) will visit Chisum on Friday.
HAWKINS 24, U. GROVE 9: HAWKINS – Bradan Adams rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown, and the Hawkins Hawks moved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in District 10-2A Division I action with a 24-9 win over Union Grove.
Cooper Vestal completed 10 of 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Union Grove. Judson George had five catches for 23 yards, and Jace Roberts caught two passes for 29 yards and a TD.
Hawkins will visit Big Sandy, and Union Grove (4-5, 1-4) will host Beckville on Friday.
L. CHAPEL 80, CHESTER 50: CHESTER – DeMarion Brown had a hand in eight touchdowns, leading the Leverett’s Chapel Lions to an 80-50 Six Man win over Chester.
Brown carried 22 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns and completed 7 of 16 passes for 155 yards and three scores as the Lions improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
De’Quincy Brown rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Eduardo Espinosa, Carson Ford and De’Quincy Brown all had receiving touchdowns.