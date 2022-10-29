Taylor Tatum, Jeremiah Rougely, Xaryus Sheppard and Thomas Roel, Longview: Tatum carried 18 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ 42-3 win over Tyler. Rougely recorded six tackles and four sacks, and Sheppard had five tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Roel recorded four tackles, blocked a kick and had an interception.
Brock Reddic, Devin Washington, Seth McFarland and C’Majea Turner, Pine Tree: Reddic had seven tackles and a sack in the Pirates’ 23-13 win over Mount Pleasant. Washington finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. McFarland had seven tackles and a tackle for loss, and Turner intercepted two passes.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis carried 36 times for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 49-15 win over Nacogdoches.
Caden Newman, Spring Hill: Newman had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss in the Panthers’ 54-0 loss to Gilmer.
Ashton Haynes, Will Henderson, Cadon Tennison and Seth Jordan, Gilmer: Haynes carried six times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Henderson rushed for 109 yards and two scores on five carries in the Buckeyes’ 54-0 win over Spring Hill. Tennison passed for 101 yards and a TD and rushed for 55 yards and one score. Jordan recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Connor Cuff, Carthage: Cuff completed 13 of 17 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of action in Carthage’s 41-15 win over Van. The win completed a perfect regular season for Carthage (10-0, 6-0) and gave head coach Scott Suratt his 200th career coaching win.
Jacobe Robinson, Henderson: Robinson completed 8 of 13 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and a TD in the Lions’ 37-35 loss to Palestine.
Jaylen Holloway and Micheal Rockwell, Pittsburg: Holloway rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Rockwell recorded 14 tackles in the Pirates’ loss to Liberty-Eylau.
Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Murphy carried 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns and blocked a punt that was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown in the Raiders’ 50-0 win over Quitman.
D’Co Wright, Daingerfield: Wright carried 24 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 18 yards in the Lions’ win over Waskom.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 25 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 50-20 win over Queen City.
Bo Hammons and Calan Castles, Beckville: Hammons carried 13 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 42-yard TD pass in the Bearcats’ 76-21 win over Harleton. On defense, Hammons had six tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble that was returned by a teammate for a TD and an interception. Castles completed 12 of 16 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns and carried 10 times for 115 yards and a TD.
Brody Eaves and Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle: Eaves scored on offense, defense and special teams, finishing with six total touchdowns, in the Indians’ 70-10 win against Overton. Eaves carried six times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 21 yards, returned a kick 68 yards for a TD and returned both of his interceptions for scores (38 and 88 yards). Espinoza completed 5 of 6 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Hawkins, Overton: Hawkins caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs’ loss to Carlisle.
Daniel Dunn, Logan Dunn and Jayke Bass, Union Hill: Daniel and Logan both rushed for a TD and passed for a TD, and Bass rushed for 80 yards and two scores in a 48-0 Six Man win over Savoy.
DeMarion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Brown carried 22 times for 34 yards and five touchdowns and completed 7 of 16 passes for 155 yards and three scores in an 80-50 Six Man win over Chester.
Hayden Green, James Byrd, Tavion Brown and Michkye Perry, Paul Pewitt: Green carried 16 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns and completed his only pass of the night for a 44-yard touchdown in the Brahmas’ 68-42 win over Prairiland. Byrd rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and added 12 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense. Brown recorded 20 tackles and a tackle for loss, and Perry had a 44-yard TD reception and 11 tackles, three pass breakups and a defensive TD.
Demetrius Brisbon, Rickey Stewart and Deuce McGregor, Chapel Hill: Brisbon completed 14 of 21 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards on five carries in the Bulldogs’ 48-28 win over Athens. Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a TD on 15 carries, and McGregor finished with six catches for 128 yards.
Zay Hull, Athens: Hull caught three passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and a TD in the Hornets’ loss to Chapel Hill.
Luke Wolf, Tyler Legacy: Wolf passed for 137 yards and rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Red Raiders’ 31-24 win over North Forney.
Kaden Dixon, MarMar Evans and Carlos Hernandez, Center: Dixon carried 27 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the Roughriders’ 62-29 win over Bullard. Evans had nine tackles and three interceptions, and Hernandez was 2-for-2 on field goals, 8-for-8 on extra points and had seven touchbacks on his kickoffs.
Ayden Barrett, Clifford Douglas and Quasy Warren, Bullard: Barrett completed 21 of 37 passes for 254 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in the Panthers’ loss to Center. Douglas caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Warren carried 21 times for 113 yards.
Ahkari Johnson, Cade Martin and Corban Franklin, Pleasant Grove: Johnson completed 11 of 20 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks’ 55-0 win over North Lamar. Martin recorded 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and a QB pressure, and Franklin had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Terry Bussey and Vosky Howard, Timpson: Bussey carried nine times for 230 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 74 yards and a TD and returned a punt 54 yards for a score in the Bears’ 67-14 win over Shelbyville. Howard rushed for 61 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 40 yards and two scores.
Aiden McCown, Spencer Barnett and Brailen Trawick, Rusk: McCown completed 12 of 15 passes for 183 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries in the Eagles’ 48-23 win over Brownsboro. Barnett carried 27 times for 171 yards and two scores, and Trawick caught five passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Grayson Hearon, Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Colby Turner and Tucker Howell, Troup: Hearon completed 13 of 18 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 50-6 win over Winona. Pierce carried 22 times for 159 yards and two scores. Davis and Turner both caught two TD passes, and Turner added five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on defense. Howell finished with 14 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Elijah Walker and Ti Crawford, Palestine: Walker carried 25 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-35 win over Henderson. Crawford carried four times for 107 yards and two scores and caught an 18-yard TD pass.
DeCarlton Wilson and Josh Green, Whitehouse: Wilson caught eight passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns and had a game-sealing interception in the final minute in the Wildcats’ 32-27 win over Texas High. Green completed 19 of 32 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one score.
Tradarian Ball and Javari Johnson, Texas High: Ball carried 21 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns and Johnson added 20 carries for 109 yards in the Tigers’ loss to Whitehouse.
Jackson Duplichain, Alto: Duplichain rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 42 yards and a TD in the Yellowjackets’ 30-6 win over Cushing.