Markevion Haynes, Kaden Meredith and Shannon Jackson, Longview: Haynes carried seven times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, Meredith scored three times on nine carries and Jackson recorded 11 tackles in the Lobos’ 52-17 win over Wylie East.
Ethan Morgan, Dallas Dixon, Cameron Turner and Courtney Stitmon, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 24 times for 153 yards in the Pirates’ win over Nacodoches. Dixon recorded nine tackles, Turner four tackles and five QB pressures and Stitmon five tackles and an interception.
Aaron Collier, Spring Hill: Collier recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, a QB pressure and blocked a punt — returning it 42 yards for a score — in the Panthers’ 30-26 win over Pittsburg.
Trayveon Epps and Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: Epps carried 14 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and Adkins had two catches for 55 yards, scored on rushing TD and had a 19-yard fumble return for a TD in Kilgore’s win over Athens.
Kai Horton, Carthage: Horton completed 12 of 16 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns in one half of action in the Bulldogs’ 56-0 win over Madisonville.
Dominique Williams, Marshall: Williams carried 18 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 42-21 win over Jacksonville.
Daylon Garrett, Henderson: Garrett returned a fumble 102 yards for a touchdown in the Lions’ 27-20 win over Mabank.
Kemarian McCain, Rickey Duffey, Terrell Williams and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Duffey caught nine passes for 141 yards and a TD in a loss to Spring Hill. McCain passed for 236 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 105 yards and two scores and had 11 tackles on the defensive side. Williams finished with 13 tackles and three sacks, and Bates racked up 18 tackles.
Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Haynes carried six times for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ win over North Lamar.
William Goodnight, Ryan Wilkerson, Bradan Manning and Kyle Storey, Elysian Fields: Goodnight rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ 28-21 win over Waskom. Wilkerson completed 19 of 25 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown. Manning had five catches for 110 yards, and Storey caught a TD pass and had a pair of TD runs.
Jace Burns, Kaden Manning, Alex Galyean and Daylon Branham, Sabine: Burns completed 18 of 32 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns and added one rushing TD in a loss to Gladewater. Manning had four catches for 193 yards and three TDs. Galyean caught six passes for 76 yards, and Branham had one rushing touchdown to go along with 16 tackles on defense.
Dalone Fuller, Tatum: Fuller intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in the Eagles’ 21-7 win over White Oak.
Tesean Hamilton, Waskom: Hamilton carried 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ loss to Elysian Fields.
C.J. Bowman, Dontavion Gardner and Zion Hopes, Jefferson: Bowman passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and Gardner caught three passes for 112 yards and two scores in a loss to New Boston. Hopes recorded 18 tackles.
Hunter Eitel and Kendall Hays, Harmony: Eitel finished with 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in the Eagles’ 44-19 win over Arp. He also caught a 36-yard TD pass. Hays had a fumble return of 38 yards for a touchdown and three QB pressures.
Andon Mata, West Rusk: Mata completed 8 of 11 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards in the Raiders’ 54-7 win over Grand Saline.
Gavin Bzdil, Rylie Redden and Michael Stevens, White Oak: Bzdil had seven tackles and three tackles for loss, Redden six tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss and Stevens seven tackles and two stops for loss in a 21-7 setback to Tatum.
Juan Garcia, Harlon Hall and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Garcia had 12 tackles, Hall 11 tackles and Nigreville 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the Rebels’ 20-14 win over New Diana.
Omari Jones, Jackson Ward and Carson Willeford, New Diana: Jones rushed for 125 yards, Ward had 52 rushing yards to go along with 18 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense and Willeford racked up 12 tackles in a loss to Ore City.
Trevor Bolden, Tyson Daigle and Joseph Bush, Hughes Springs: Bolden rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, Daigle rushed for 110 yards and a TD and threw one TD pass and Bush had two interceptions in the Mustangs’ 46-12 win over Harleton.
Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 21 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Brahmas’ 28-7 win over Prairiland.
Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield: Jeter threw four touchdown passes in a 29-28 loss to Hooks.
Ryan Harris, Jeremiah Steph and Matt Barr, Beckville: Harris rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 52 yards and a TD, recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss and blocked a punt that was returned by a teammate for a TD in the Bearcats’ win over Big Sandy. Steph had eight tackles, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, and Barr returned a punt 56 yards for a TD.
Chase Mead, Matthew Bower and Austin Procell, Union Grove: Mead passed for 120 yards and rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 43-22 loss to Carlisle. Bower rushed for 110 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 23 yards and had a pair of two-point conversions. Procell finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a QB pressure.
Carlos DeLeon, Matt Rigdon and Joel Fraser, Carlisle: DeLeon rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians’ win over Union Grove. Ridgon rushed for two touchdowns, passed for 93 yards and had 11 tackles on defense, and Fraser added 11 tackles.
Trey Stone and Cason Owens, CHCS: Stone rushed for three touchdowns and returned an interception for a TD, and Owens rushed for two scores and caught one TD pass in Christian Heritage Classical School’s 55-0 win over Garland Christian.
Jonah Shepherd and Demarion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, scored two rushing touchdowns, threw a TD pass and recorded seven tackles in the Lions’ 48-0 win over Campbell. Brown had two touchdown catches, four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Brink Bizzell and K.J. Hawkins, Frankston: Bizzell completed 10 of 14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 207 yards and a TD in the Indians’ win over Linden-Kildare. Hawkins carried 26 times for 267 yards and two TDs.
Landon Cook and Jay Pope, Alto: Cook completed 24 of 26 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a score in the Yellowjackets’ 48-38 win over Groveton. Pope caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Airik Williams, Lindale: Williams picked off his seventh pass of the season, returning it 38 yards for a touchdown, in the Eagles’ 52-20 win over Palestine.
Kyle Atkinson, New Boston: Atkinson carried 23 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions’ 50-30 win over Jefferson.
Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and finished with eight catches for 72 yards in a 56-31 win over Canton.
Chris Cade and Jason Brisbois, Canton: Cade rushed for 133 yards, and Brisbois threw four touchdown passes in Canton’s loss to Van.
Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 15 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and caught on TD pass in a 30-24 loss to Dallas Skyline.
Brayson McHenry and Rian Cellers, Texas High: Mchenry completed 20 of 28 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns and Cellers had six catches for 184 yards and four scores in the Tigers’ 56-17 win over Hallsville.
from staff reports