DISTRICT 9-5A II
T. HIGH 56, HALLSVILLE 17: TEXARKANA — Texas High remained unbeaten and kept Hallsville winless on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park, rolling to a 56-17 win.
Brayson McHenry passed for 366 yards and six touchdowns and Rian Cellers caught eight passes for 184 yards and four scores to lead the way for Texas High, which improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Hallsville (0-4, 0-2)scored on a couple of touchdown passes from Tyler Lee to Brayden Walker and the Bobcats trailed 21-17 with 1:46 left in the first half before the wheels came off and Texas High pulled away.
The Bobcats will host Whitehouse on Friday.
WHITEHOUSE 33, MT. PLEASANT 21: WHITEHOUSE — Braiden Matthews recovered two fumbles, one of them in the end zone for a touchdown and had an interception as part of six miscues Whitehouse forced to defeat Mt. Pleasant 33-21 Friday on homecoming at Wildcat Stadium.
Whitehouse (5-0) moves to 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II while Mt. Pleasant (2-3) drops to 0-2.
The Wildcats defense and special teams picked up the slack for a Whitehouse offense that struggled to move the ball.
Joey Conflitti completed 18 of 28 passes for 87 yards – two of those going for TDs to Reed Alexander (26, 11). Senior tailback Matthew Gooden rushed 18 times, highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that gave Whitehouse a much-needed two score cushion with 5:30 to play.
Mount Pleasant junior Ed Wilder rushed for 109 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard TD run. Tyson Minter scored on a 41-yard run and quarterback Baker Peterson connected with T.J. Johnson for a 53-yard TD.
Whitehouse visits Hallsville and Mount Pleasant hosts Nacogdoches on Friday.
DISTRICT 8-4A II
GILMER 54, N. LAMAR 0: PARIS – The Gilmer Buckeyes scored at will in the first half and cruised after the break, earning a 54-0 win over the North Lamar Panthers in a District 8-4A Division II contest.
The Buckeyes put this one away early, building a 28-0 lead after one quarter and taking a 41-0 cushion in at the half.
Jaron Choyce got the scoring started for Gilmer at the 8:14 mark of the opening quarter, scoring on a 7-yard run to c ap a 10-play, 65-yard drive.
After a 15-yard run by Cody Guidry gave Gilmer a 14-0 lead, Davion Smith returned a punt 50 yards to add to the lead. Jared Ward made it 28-0 after on with a 5-yard TD run.
In the second, Smith rambled 73 yards for a touchdown and Parker Gillow tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Will Blakley for a 41-0 lead at intermission.
Ashton Haynes (2 yards) and Michael Colbert (6 yards) did the scoring honors for Gilmer in the second half.
The Buckeyes will host Pleasant Grove on Friday. North Lamar will visit Spring Hill.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
HARMONY 44, ARP 19: HARMONY — Michael Everett caught one TD pass and rushed for another, and the Harmony Eagles moved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in district play with a 44-19 win over the Arp Tigers on Friday.
Arp (2-6, 2-3) took the early lead when Frank Smith scored on a 19-yard run less than a minute into the contest, but Harmony answered three minutes later on a 21-yard TD pass from Caleb McNeil to Everett — who also tacked on the two-point conversion.
The visiting Tigers countered early in the third on a 31-yard pass from Smith to Michael McKelvey, but Harmony scored just before the end of the quarter on a 36-yard pass from Boston Seahorn to Hunter Eitel and added a 1-yard run by Everett and another 2-pointer early in the fourth to take control.
After Kadaylon Williams scored on a 42-yard run for Arp with 7:57 to play, the Eagles put things away with touchdown runs of 2 yards by Evan Webber and 3 yards by Aron bell in the final 4:32 of the contest.
Harmony will host Winona and Arp hosts Grand Saline on Friday.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
N. BOSTON 50, JEFFERSON 30: JEFFERSON — Kyle Atkinson led a punishing New Boston ground attack with 23 carries for 223 yards and five touchdowns as the Lions rolled to a 50-20 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
New Boston finished with 507 total yards, with 427 coming on the ground. Kevon Thompson added 101 yards on 16 carries, and got the Lions o the board as time expired in the opening quarter with a 2-yard run.
Jefferson tied things early in the second frame on a 48-yard pass from Chris Bowman to Don Gardner, but Thompson’s 3-yard TD run with 8:05 left in the first half gave New Boston the lead for good.
From there, it was all Atkinson, who scored on runs of 33 and 35 yards in the second quarter, 7 yards in the third and 21 and 3 yards in the fourth.
Jefferson’s touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Dameon Warren in the third, a 50-yard pass from Bowman to Gardner in the third and a 37-yard run by Malik Brasher in the fourth.
Brasher finished with 11 carries for 58 yards.
Jefferson (3-6, 1-4) will visit Atlanta, and New Boston (2-6, 1-4) hosts White Oak next week.
DISTRICT 9-2A DI
BECKVILLE 59, B. SANDY 0: BECKVILLE — Ryan Harris rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, tossed a TD pass and blocked a punt for Beckville as the Bearcats rolled to a 59-0 win over Big Sandy.
J’Koby Williams rushed for 107 yards and two scores for the Bearcarts, who improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the district. Big Sandy drops to 0-8 and 0-6.
Milo Morrison rushed for 38 yards and returned a blocked punt for a score, and Gage Berry caught a 43-yard TD pass for Beckville.
Dee Harrison had an interception return of 33 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Mojica and Jeremiah Steph recovered fumbles.
Beckville will visit Frankston on Friday. Big Sandy’s season ended with Friday’s loss.
DISTRICT 10-6A
SKYLINE 30, LEGACY 24: TYLER — When the Dallas Skyline Raiders needed a big play on Friday night, they went to their four-star wide receiver.
Future USC Trojan Quaydarius Davis hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard grab amongst two defenders in the end zone with 4:31 remaining to give Skyline a 30-24 win over Tyler Legacy Friday night at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Davis’ final grab came from Jaylon Robinson after Darryl Richardson was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with an injury.
Following the go-ahead touchdown, Legacy went three-and-out, giving the ball back to Skyline with 3:21 remaining on the Legacy 42-yard line.
The Red Raiders forced a punt and took over at their own 20 with 2:09 to play.
Completions by Trent Adams to Ladarius Newsom, Nick Bennett and LaDavion Butler helped the Red Raiders get into Skyline territory at the 40 with 35 seconds remaining.
On fourth and 14, Ty’Quandre Johnson sacked Bruce Bruckner with 1 second remaining to give Skyline the victory.
Jamarion Miller rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Legacy. He also had a receiving touchdown.
Legacy (2-3, 0-1) will play at Rockwall on Nov. 6. Skyline (3-1, 2-0) is off until it takes on Rockwall on Nov. 13.
DISTRICT 7-4A II
VAN 56, CANTON 31: VAN — It was an old fashioned Van Zandt County rivalry that unfolded on Mal Fowler Field on a chilly Friday night.
It was Van had the most firepower, scoring a 56-31 victory at Van Memorial Stadium.
It was a key District 7-4A Division II football game as the Vandals (5-4) move to 2-1 in league play, while the Eagles (3-5) drop to 1-2.
It was Senior Night for the Vandals and they put on a performance for the home fans.
Van senior standout Javonta scored four rushing touchdowns and added a TD reception. He also tossed a 42-yard pass to Luca Kozhev.
Thomas rushed for 144 yards on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 11, 37, 2 and 63. He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Jackson Rainey.
Thomas also had eight receptions for 72 yards.
Rainey hit on 15 of 24 pass attempts for 190 yards and two TD passes. Along with the toss to Thomas, he threw a 58-yarder to Brayden Bradshaw.
Others scoring for Van were KD Erskine (1 run) and Zion Dunn (23 run).
Canton running back Chris Cade rushed for 133 yards on 24 carries.
QB Jason Brisbois threw four touchdown passes — three to Ja’Braylon Pickens of 6, 39 and 31. He threw a 31-yard TD to Grant Yudisky.
Next Friday, Canton hosts Mexia and Van visits Brownsboro.