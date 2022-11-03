DISTRICT 6-3A I
JEFFERSON 50, SABINE 14: JEFFERSON — C.J. Bowman scored five times on his 10 carries, Luke McMullen rushed for 306 yards and a touchdown and the Jefferson Bulldogs captured the district title with a 50-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Thursday.
Bowman carried 10 times for 99 yards and five TDs to go along with four catches for 42 yards.
Colt Sparks completed 11 of 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Sabine. Caleb McKinney had four catches for 60 yards.
Bowman opened the scoring with a 2-yard run, and later scored on runs of 25, 21, 8 and 71 yards. His 71-yard run came one play after McMullen had a 61-yard TD run erased due to a penalty.
McMullen did score on a 55-yard run.
Sparks tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Hudson McNatt, and Jovany Jaimes kicked field goals of 32 and 36 yards for the Cardinals.
Jefferson finishes the regular season 8-2 and 5-0, and Sabine drops to 2-8 and 1-4.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
DAINGERFIELD 48, HARMONY 21: HARMONY — Chase Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, and the Daingerfield Tigers pulled away in the second half to capture the program’s 39th district title with a 48-21 win over Harmony.
Daingerfield moves to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in district play. Harmony, which had won five in a row, drops to 5-5 and 5-1.
Daingerfield opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run by Quin Webb and a Jonathan Solis extra point with 9:05 left in the opening quarter, but the Eagles answered with a 28-yard touchdown run by Boston Seahorn and Tucker Tittle’s extra point less than two minutes later to tie things at 7-7.
Johnson’s first TD pass of the night was a 44-yard strike to Aeryn Hampton with 1:56 left in the opening frame to give the tigers a 14-7 lead, and eith 8:08 left in the second quarter Johnson went up top again and hit Amarion Simon-Jones on a 14-yard TD pass for a 21-7 cushion.
Riley Patterson got Harmony back in the game with a 1-yard run with 2:46 left in the first half, and his 23-yard touchdown jaunt with 9:03 left in the third knotted the score at 21-apiece.
It was all Daingerfield from there as the Tigers got a 75-yard TD pass from Johnson to Hampton with 8:50 to play in the third and a 56-yard strike from Johnson to Braden Lewis just before the end of the quarter to take a 35-21 lead into the final eight minutes.
D’Co Wright’s 7-yard TD run with 3:05 left in the game extended the lead, and then C.J. Gilbert put things away by returning a fumble 47 yards with just 1:34 left to make the final 48-21.
JUNIOR VARSITY
TATUM 22, DAINGERFIELD 16: The Tatum Eagles scored on the last play of the game to earn a 22-16 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Daingerfield’s touchdowns came on a 57-yard pass from Isaiah Parker to Shane Watkins and a 6-yard TD run by Bryson Lee. Lee had a pair of two-point conversions for the Tigers.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 35, T. HIGH 12: At Lobo Stadium, Josiah Hill rushed for a pair of touchdowns (31 and 2) and intercepted a pass to lead the Lufkin 9th B team past Texas High, 35-12.
Cayden Ballard (13), Domanik Jefferson (6) and De’Ondra Jefferson (15) all rushed for touchdowns for the Lobos. David Olvera kicked three PATs, and Jordan Hobbs and Kaden Fletcher had an extra point apiece.
Derek Boggs forced a fumble, and Manuel Oliveras recovered a fumble.