Taylor Tatum, Devean Isaac and Ta’Darion Boone, Longview: Tatum carried 19 times for 108 yard sand a touchdown in the Lobos’ 14-0 win over Marshall. Issac recorded eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and an interception, and Boon had nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
Fields Ethan Morgan, Jonathan Fuller, Dakylan Johnson, Jeremiah Bailey, Cody Janner and Jeremiah Blinks, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 19 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ 31-29 loss to Lindale. Fuller caught seven passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Johnson passed for 178 yards and a TD. Bailey recorded nine tackles, Janner 10 tackles and Blinks four tackles and an interception return for a TD.
Jax Stovall, Brennan Ferguson, Brooks Hill, James Thomas and Emory Allen, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown and Ferguson had seven catches for 117 yards and a TD in the Panthers’ win over Brook Hill. Hill recorded 11 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Thomas intercepted two passes, and Allen had six tackles and an interception.
Davin Rider, Kilgore: Rider carried 22 times for 259 yards and five touchdowns, caught one pass for 17 yards and blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone for a Bulldog touchdown in Kilgore’s win over Hallsville. He also recorded six tackles.
Jace Mosley, Hallsville: Mosley passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Kilgore
Brandon King, Connor Cuff, Javarian Roquemore and Noah Paddie, Carthage: King returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over San Antonio Cornerstone. Cuff (10 of 17, 115 yards, 2 TD) and Roquemore (9 of 12, 134 yards, 1 TD) split time at QB, and Paddie had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 14 of 24 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards in Gilmer’s win over Henderson. Fluellen had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Haynes carried 12 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Dusek, Dylan Miller, Dylan Creager and Jonah Plyler, White Oak: Dusek finished with 10 tackles and a sack, and Miller had eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in the Roughnecks’ win over Ore City. Creager completed 10 of 17 passes for 158 yardsa nd a touchdown, and Plyler had five catches for 88 yards and one score.
Dee Lewis, Jakevian Rodgers and C.J. Gilbert, Daingerfield: Lewis completed 15 of 32 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Tatum. Rodgers caught five passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Gilbert had eight catches for 117 yards.
Kamran Williams, Erik Burns, Trenton Miles, Ryan Yeater and Travis Harris, Jefferson: Williams rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, recovered a fumble and returned it for a TD and had a 30-yard kickoff return. Burns caught two passes for 68 yards and had an interception on defense. Miles finished with 12 tackles. Yeater had 10 tackles and a sack, and Harris had seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Weston Seahorn, Dalton Langford and Claytan Hays, Harmony: Seahorn had 10 tackles in the Eagles’ win over Hughes Springs. Langford finished with three tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and a 13-yard touchdown reception and Hays had seven tackles and two sacks.
Tate Winings, Jamal Ford and Jimmie Harper, West Rusk: Winings carried 15 times for 193 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ win over Sabine. Ford picked up 168 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Harper threw a 49-yard touchdown pass, rushed for 87 yards, caught one pass, recorded six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams and Bo Hammons, Beckville: Harris recorded 15 tackles on defense to go along with 106 passing yards and a touchdown and 108 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a win over Harleton. Williams rushed for 110 yards, and Hammons had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown, three catches for 35 yards and 10 tackles.
Brett Byrd, Allen Nigreville, Ryan Gorman and Mason Clawson, Ore City: Byrd carried 11 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes and had 13 tackles and a tackle for loss. Nigreville had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Gorman finished with 10 tackles, and Mason Clawson had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB pressures.
Tabor Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 15 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ loss to Beckville.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige, Caden Richardson and Austin Swanson, Sabine: Burns completed 12 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and three scores in a loss to West Rusk. Willige caught four passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson recorded 14 tackles, and Swanson finished with 11 tackles.
Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: Torres carried nine times for 130 yards and two touchdowns, caught one pass for 58 yards, returned a punt 62 yards for a TD and had a two-point conversion in the Hawks’ 43-0 win over James Bowie.
Harlee Kirbis and Blake Moore, Union Grove: Kirbis had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one TD in the Lions’ loss to Queen City. Moore recorded 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a QB pressures and two fumble recoveries.
Aaron Gallegos, Carlisle: Gallegos went 2-for-2 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards, was 2-for-2 on extra points and had one touchback on his kickoffs in a loss to Troup. He also caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
A’Myree Johnson and Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Johnson rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown, caught a 50-yard pass, returned an interception 80 yards for a score and recorded six tackles in a 36-34 win over Atlanta. Hill carried 23 times for 220 yards and a touchdown.
Jamarion Miller, Bruce Bruckner and Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 14 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 71 yards for a TD in Legacy’s 62-55 win over Tyler High. Bruckner passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two scores. Donnell had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Eli Holt, Derrick McFall, Makavion Potts, Montrell Wade and Jacob Villela, Tyler High: Holt passed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns in a loss to Tyler Legacy. McFall rushed for 65 yards and a TD and caught eight passes for 248 yards and three scores. Potts rushed for 6 yards, caught seven passes for 186 yards and a TD, had five kickoff returns for 123 yards. Wade caught nine passes for 160 yards and three TD and Villela had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Shedrick Dudley, Palestine: Dudley carried 14 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns and had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the Wildcats’ 51-27 win over Jacksonville.
Jecorey Roberts and Jaxson Stiles, Athens: Roberts rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and had one catch for 13 yards in a win over Waxahachie Life. Stiles had 12 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a QB pressure.
Seth Baggett, Sam Peterson, Jacob Seekford and Evan Alford, Lindale: Baggett booted a 28-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to lift the Eagles over Pine Tree, 31-29. Peterson completed 17 of 31 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one score. Seekford caught four passes for 106 yards, and Alford had four catches for 104 yards and a TD.
Blake Blain and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Blaine completed 8 of 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Douglas had six catches for 132 yards and a TD in a 44-20 loss to Caddo Mills.
Jose Solis, Center: Solis recorded 12 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a loss to Jefferson.
B.J. Rayfield and Reese Elrod, Pleasant Grove: Rayfield had 15 tackles and a forced fumble, and Elrod finished with 12 tackles and a forced fumble in a loss to Argyle.