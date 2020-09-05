TATUM 17, DAINGERFIELD 8: TATUM – One week after allowing 62 points in a win, the Tatum Eagles tightened things up on defense and held on for a 17-8 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Tatum led 7-0 after one quarter, driving 65 yards in eight plays and getting on the board with a 20-yard pass from Kendric Malone to Quiston Sheffield with 5:25 left in the period. Omar Rodriguez booted the extra point.
Daingerfield drove 88 yards in 16 plays to take the lead with 9:18 left in the second quarter, also scoring through the air on a 10-yard TD strike from Zaylon Jeter to Dee Lewis. Jeter then hit Martez Allen for the 2-pointer, and the Tigers took an 8-7 lead in at the half.
A nice kickoff return from Dalone Fuller set the Eagles up for the go-ahead score as Tatum drove 57 yards in five plays and took the lead for good on a 41-yard run by Daymien Smith. The PAT by Rodriguez with 10:09 left in the third gave the Eagles a 14-8 cushion.
Rodriguez later booted a 20-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to make the final 17-8.
Tatum (2-0) will host Pittsburg, while Daingerfield (1-1) visits Sabine next week.
SABINE 29, WEST RUSK 7: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Cardinals continued to play solid defense, holding West Rusk to a fourth-quarter touchdown and improving to 2-0 on the young season with a 29-7 win over the Raiders.
The Cardinals, who gave up 14 points last week to Spring Hill in a win, built a 13-0 lead after one quarter and led 16-0 at the half. Sabine extended its lead to 22-0 heading to the fourth quarter when both teams put a touchdown on the board.
Cayden Fortson hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Jace Burns, and Burns also scored on runs of 7 and 2 yards for the Cardinals. Daylon Branham added a 3-yard TD run, and Eduardo Jaimes booted a 37-yard field goal and a couple of extra points.
James Greenalch rushed for 47 yards and Jimmie Harper picked up 42 yards on the ground in the loss for West Rusk. Omarian Anthony had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, and Will Jackson had two grabs for 23 yards. Andon Mata completed 6 of 16 passes for 74 yards.
Sabine will host Daingerfield on Friday. West Rusk visits Mineola.
HERITAGE 28, LINDALE 21: MIDLOTHIAN — Midlothian Heritage took the lead on a 99-yard drive with 9:41 left in the game, and Kaden Brown’s interception at the 2-yard line with 2:10 remaining helped Heritage escape with a 28-21 win over Lindale Friday night on Don Floyd Field at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
Daelin Rader was 9 of 12 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards. Haydon Wiginton finished with six grabs for 75 yards.
Jordan Jenkins finished with 158 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown in the loss for Lindale. The Baylor commit had 123 yards on 18 attempts in the first half.
Sam Peterson was 14 of 26 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Lindale (1-1) will host Van next Friday. Heritage (2-0) will travel to Decatur.
CHAPEL HILL 38, KAUFMAN 33: NEW CHAPEL HILL — It was a rainy night in Texas with both Chapel Hill and Kaufman coming through with big play after big play.
The Bulldogs (2-0) broke out to a 14-0 lead and then held on for a 38-33 victory over the Lions. Kaufman falls to 0-2 after playing two of the top Piney Woods’ teams — Lindale last week and Chapel Hill this week. It was another close loss for the Lions.
Quarterback Cameron Ford put on another standout performance, using his legs and his arm to lead the Bulldogs. After accounting for seven touchdowns last week, Ford had two TD passes (8 yards to Ilonzo McGregor; 65 yards to Solomon Macfoy. Ford connected on 13 of 24 for 195 yards and an interception. On the ground, Ford had 23 carries for 204 yards.
Younger brother Jordan Ford got into the act with two interceptions and four passes batted down. He had a 76-yard interception return to inside the one that set up a score.
Kaufman had some big plays of their own, including a 63-yard interception return by Kyndall Trudeau to set up the score that pulled the Lions within 38-33 with 2:39 on the clock in the fourth.
Chapel Hill’s Max Richardson fell on the onside kick attempt and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.
Running back Braxton Garmon rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns (2, 25, 3 yards) on 19 carries.
ARGYLE 52, P. GROVE 41: TEXARKANA – In a battle of top 10 teams from their respective divisions, the Argyle Eagles notched a 52-41 win over Pleasant Grove on Friday at Hawk Stadium.
Argyle moves to 2-0, while Pleasant Grove drops to 1-1 with the loss.
Logan Johson rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Martin had 11 carries for 103 yards and two scores in the loss for Pleasant Grove.
LATE THURSDAY
HARMONY 38, H. SPRINGS 34: HUGHES SPRINGS — Michael Everett accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Harmony Eagles rallied for a 38-34 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Mustang Stadium.
Everett carried 21 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 46 yards and another score as Harmony improved to 1-1 on the young season. Hughes Springs drops to 1-1 with the loss.
Hughes Springs built a 22-16 halftime lead and led 28-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Everett scored on a 2-yard run and converted the two-pointer to put Harmony in front 30-28 early in the fourth, but Tyson Daigle scored on a 4-yard run and Hughes Springs held a sim 34-30 lead after a failed try for two.
Everett’s final TD of the game, a 41-yard pass reception from Caleb McNeil, and Everett’s subsequent 2-pointer made the final 38-34.
McNeil passed for 91 yards. Dallin Seahorn rushed for 40 yards on seven carries. Boston Seahorn had 18 tackles and a forced fumble, Aron Bell 15 tackles and Chris Arellano 14 tackles for the Eagles. Kendall Hays recovered a fumble.
For Hughes Springs in the loss, Daigle carried 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Trayvon Kennedy added 105 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Harmony will host new Diana and Hughes Springs visits Winnsboro next Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Q. CITY 22, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE – The Queen City Bulldogs notched a 22-0 win over Union Grove on Thursday.
Ian Vieira recovered two fumbles, and Matthew Gipson added a fumble recovery in the loss for the Lions.
Jaiden Chavers, Cole Barkley, Will Wilson, Lane Turner and Jax Daniels were also listed as standouts for Union Grove.