LATE THURSDAY
HARMONY 38, H. SPRINGS 34: HUGHES SPRINGS - Michael Everett accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Harmony Eagles rallied for a 38-34 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Mustang Stadium.
Everett carried 21 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 46 yards and another score as Harmony improved to 1-1 on the young season. Hughes Springs drops to 1-1 with the loss.
Hughes Springs built a 22-16 halftime lead and led 28-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Everett scored on a 2-yard run and converted the two-pointer to put Harmony in front 30-28 early in the fourth, but Tyson Daigle scored on a 4-yard run and Hughes Springs held a sim 34-30 lead after a failed try for two.
Everett's final TD of the game, a 41-yard pass reception from Caleb McNeil, and Everett's subsequent 2-pointer made the final 38-34.
McNeil passed for 91 yards. Dallin Seahorn rushed for 40 yards on seven carries. Boston Seahorn had 18 tackles and a forced fumble, Aron Bell 15 tackles and Chris Arellano 14 tackles for the Eagles. Kendall Hays recovered a fumble.
For Hughes Springs in the loss, Daigle carried 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Trayvon Kennedy added 105 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Harmony will host new Diana and Hughes Springs visits Winnsboro next Friday.