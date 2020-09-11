CENTER 41, GLADEATER 40: CENTER - The Center Roughriders found themselves battling from behind all night long, but answered late and held on for a 41-40 win over the Gladewater Bears at Roughrider Stadium.
Redd Horace scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Roughriders overcame two big special teams plays by the Bears to move to 2-1 on the year. Gladewater drops to 1-2.
Gladewater led 8-7 early after one quarter following a TD pass from Tristan Holmes to D.J. Allen.
The Bears went on top 20-7 when Holmes and Devin Walker scored on the ground, but Center countered with a touchdown and the Bears held a slim 20-14 halftime lead.
In the third, Center took advantage of a Bear turnover and scored to tie things at 20-20 a minute into the quarter before taking a 27-20 lead on a 90-yard TD jaunt by Horace with 57 seconds to play in the frame.
Malachi Gordon's touchdown run put the Bears back in front 27-26, and then Chris Perry scooped up a blocked punt after Eligia Carter got his hand on the ball and returned it for a TD and a 34-27 Gladwater lead.
A touchdown by by Horace knotted things at 34-34 with 6:25 to play, but Allen returned the ensuing kickoff to the Center 5-yard line to set up a TD run by Holmes for a 40-34 Gladewater lead.
Horace then scored his third TD of the second half with 4:49 to play to give the Roughriders a 41-40 victory.
The Bears visit Kilgore and Center hosts Chapel Hill next week.
LINDALE 33, VAN 28: LINDALE — It was a game of momentum swings in Friday night’s rivalry contest between Lindale and Van.
The host Eagles shifted the momentum into their favor in the second quarter with three interceptions by Airik Williams to take a 27-7 halftime lead.
Van turned the game back around in the third quarter, cutting the score to 33-28, which ended up holding as the final tally at Eagle Stadium.
Sam Peterson was 12 of 22 for 200 yards and three touchdowns for Lindale. Jordan Jenkins finished with 60 yards on 20 carries. Daniel Franke had four catches for 76 yards, and Jacob Seekford had four grabs for 67 yards.
Jackson Rainey was 15 of 28 for 220 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Van. He also rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Javonta Thomas had four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, 10 carries for 86 yards and a score and a 45-yard touchdown pass. Austin Gregory had three catches for 92 yards.
Lindale (2-1) will be at Gilmer next week, while Van (1-2) will host Pittsburg.
BULLARD 49, TROUP 14: BULLARD — After a disappointing home opener last week, the Bullard Panthers were determined to put on a good show for the home folks against Smith County rival Troup.
The Panthers did just that.
Troup scored first and last, but in between it was a Panther avalanche to a tune of 49 straight points on Friday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers scored a 49-14 victory.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 1-2.
Troup's Brayden Vess returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a TD and after Grant Baber's PAT, the Tigers led 7-0 with 12 seconds off the clock.
But the Panthers bounced back strong, scoring the final 42 points of the first half.
Hunter Wageley led Bullard with 75 yards on 11 carries with Blain adding 73 on 10 attempts.
Blain hit on 8 of 11 for 128 yards, while Callaway was 3 of 5 for 40 yards.
The Tigers scored the final TD when Bracey Cover hauled in a 17-yard pass from Trevor Padia. Cover had six catches for 98 yards. Padia hit on 11 of 18 for 140 yards.
UNION HILL 48, CROWELL 0: CROWELL - Zak Hatcher rushed for three touchdowns, Tre Venters added one rushing TD and one passing score and the Union Hill Bulldogs rolled to a 48-0 win over Cowell.
Jonas Parish passed for one TD, and Lawton Flinn and Randy Griffith hauled in touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Christian Aguillon and Hatcher intercepted passes, and Aguillon was 6-for-6 on extra points to go along with two onside kicks recovered.
LATE THURSDAY
WASKOM 41, CARTHAGE JV 6: WASKOM - The Waskom Wildcats scrambled to find a game, and then rolled to a 41-6 win over the Carthage junior varsity on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats, originally scheduled to play Shelbyville, faced a second week in a row of postponed games had it not been for a late replacement.
Waskom's defense, led by Markus Gonzalez, turned in a second straight dominant performance. Gonzalez had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss as the Wildcats held a second straight opponent to just six points.
Zay Thomas had a fumble recovery and an interception. Mikeal Cooper finished with seven tackles and five tackles for loss. Kye Willett recovered a fumble, and Bubba Coleman had five tackles and three stops for losses.
Waskom (2-0) will visit Arp for another Thursday game, taking on the Tigers in a 7 p.m. KYKX Game of the Week battle.
JUNIOR VARSITY
A-GOLDEN 6, U. GROVE 0: ALBA - Alba-Golden held on for a 6-0 win over Union Grove in JV action.
Matthew Gipson rushed for 65 yards, and Cole Barkley added 50 yards on 10 carries for Union Grove. Jaden Chavers was also listed as an offensive standout, while Vance Aaron (6 tackles), Reed Cooper (4 tackles) and Landon Ferguson (4 tackles) were defensive standouts.
The Union Grove junior high team notched a 14-6 win. Kaden Day had a 40-yard touchdown run and an interception. Andrew Jacobus scored on an 8-yard run, and Jace Roberts tackled on a two-point conversion.
Leading the way on the offensive line were Jacob Griffin, Tommy Branscom, Jacob Humphreys, Gage Polen and T.J. Fowler.