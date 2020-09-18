HARLETON 20, HARMONY 6: HARLETON - Tabor Childs scored three times on the ground and hauled in a touchdown pass, and the Harleton Wildcats remained unbeaten on the year with a 20-6 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Childs carried 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 9 yards and another score.
Cole Ring added 98 yards on 19 carries, and the Wildcats piled up 285 rushing yards on the night. Ring also had a 9-yard TD reception.
Grayson Handlin completed 3 of 9 passes for 38 yards and the one TD pass to Childs.
Harleton (3-0) is idle this coming week. Harmony (2-2) will host Grand Saline.
BECKVILLE 59, W. SABINE 21: PINELAND - The Beckville Bearcats are turning into an offensive juggernaut.
Freshman J'Koby Williams had another big night and the Bearcats turned four turnovers into 24 points on the way to a 59-21 win at Tiger Stadium.
The Bearcats finished with 59 points and 398 yards of total offense against the Tigers, a week after scoring 75 points and piling up more than 600 yards of offense.
Ironically, it wasn't Williams who scored first for the Bearcat as Karter Jones scored on a 4-yard run.
Jayden Mojica started a 31-point second quarter with a 30-yard field goal.
A second fumbled kickoff set up a 34-yard score from Williams and Jeremiah Steph returned an interception 61 yards for a score to make it 24-0.
Ryan Harris hit Gage Berry with a 47-yard scoring strike. An interception in the end zone stopped a deep penetration by the Tigers late in the first half and Williams went 58 yards with just 14 second left in the half to make it 38-0.
Harris would add a pair of third-quarter TDs to make it 52-0 before the Tigers broke into the scoring column.
They got a 1-yard run from Blaine Bourque and a 65-yard run by Julius Mason.
After backup quarterback Matt Barr scored on a 12-yard run, West Sabine's Quentin Smith scored on 5-yard run to close out the scoring.
The Bearcats have evened their record at 2-2 and will host Carlisle next Friday night.
HAWKINS 50, QUITMAN 7: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks continued their barnstorming start to their season with a 50-7 win over Quitman on a pleasant Friday at Lowrance Field.
The Hawks improved to 4-0 on the young season with Quitman falling to 0-4.
Under the guidance of senior quarterback Zach Conde and a stellar offense line, the Hawks took care of business.
Conde tossed two touchdown passes, while running for another and Jeramy Torres returned a punt almost the length of the football field for a TD. Other Hawks scoring were Braden Adams (44-yard TD run), Kayden Upchurch (40-yard run, 16-yard pass reception), Drew Dacus (10-yard run) and Brenden Elkins (24-yard reception).
The Hawk defense was solid, holding the Bulldogs to 75 yards rushing and 35 yards passing for a total of 110.
Offensively, Upchurch led on the ground with 120 yards on 11 carries with Adams adding 90 yards on 10 carries. Conde connected on 5 of 8 passing attempts for 76 yards and the two TDs. Torres' 88-yard punt return with his zips and zags excited the crowd.
BROWNSBORO 55, DASCHE 16: BROWNSBORO — After having their third football game canceled, the Brownsboro Bears scheduled a private school DasCHE from the Metroplex.
The Bears' homecoming was a spectacular 55-16 victory over the homeschool squad from Cedar Hill.
The Bears' Ja’tavian Sessions scored two touchdowns on runs of two and five yards. Kyle Nichols ran 15 yards for another touchdown. Marcos Molina and Shayden Jennings scored the other two touchdowns. Molina ran it in from 15 yards out and Jennings sprinted 61 yards. Jorge Vicenté kicked four extra points to up the Bears score to 34.
Harper was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spartans. He scored on defense for two points. He threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Vince Minotti. He also intercepted a Bear pass and returned it 36 yards for a TD to end the scoring at halftime with the Bears ahead 34-16.
The Bears (2-2) travel to Rusk next week.
LATE THURSDAY
WASKOM 62, ARP 14: ARP — DJ Feaster rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in leading the unbeaten Waskom Wildcats to a 62-14 victory over Arp in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.
Feaster had just eight carries as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season.
Tesean Hamilton added 14 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Dre Smith, Cole Watson and Zay Thomas all pitched in with rushing scores as the Wildcats piled up 423 yards on 41 total carries.
Watson also completed 3 of 5 passes for 42 yards, and Paxton Keeling completed his only pass of the night - a 51-yard scoring strike to Layton Luster.
Arp was paced by freshman quarterback Frank Smith who rushed for 109 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Smith scored on a 33-yard run.
Wyatt Ladd added a 3-yard TD dash for the young Tigers, while Kadaylon Williams ran in a two-point conversion.
Arp opens district play at Quitman and Waskom begins league action at Ore City on Friday.
SUBVARSITY
Union Grove dropped JV and seventh grade games on Thursday, falling to the Gladewater 9th grade, 6-0, an to Hughes Springs in seventh grade action, 30-8.
For the Union Grove JV, Vance Aaron had two fumble recoveries and Matthew Gipson added one recovery. Other notable players were Cade Sullivan, Landon Ferguson, Anthony Scavone and Brayden Pirtle.
For the Union Grove seventh grade, Alston Mullins scored on a 6-yard run and Carter Cooper tacked on the two-point conversion. Ryan Hickerson, Caden Laastad, Kohl Sirmans and Jared Rangle were listed as other top players for the Lions.