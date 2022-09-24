Taylor Tatum, Da'Darion Boone and Xaryus Sheppard, Longview: Allen carried 26 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the Lobos' win over Lancaster. Boone recorded 10 tackles, a sack, three pass breakups and two interceptions, and Sheppard had five tackles and three sacks.
Emory Allen and Carson Tidwell, Spring Hill: Allen had eight tackles and two interceptions, and Tidwell recorded 16 tackles in the Panthers' loss to Grace.
Isaiah Ross, P.J. Wiley, Leo Yzaguirre and Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore: Ross carried 13 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 32-0 win over Palestine. Wiley caught three passes for 104 yards and a TD. Yzaguirre averaged 35.3 yards on three punts and was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts with a long of 28 yards. Stoker had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
Jace Moseley and Ashton Garza, Hallsville: Moseley completed 20 of 40 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown and carried 12 times for 96 yards and a TD in a loss to Texas High. Garza caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a TD.
Connor Cuff, Noah Paddie, Montrel Hatten and Bradan Manning, Carthage: Cuff completed 13 of 22 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns while playing just one series into the second half of a 56-7 win over Bullard. Paddie had four catches for 53 yards and two scores, Hatten five catches for 87 yards and a TD and Manning three grabs for 93 yards and a score.
Jaylen Holloway, Pittsburg: Holloway carried 23 times for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' loss to Anna.
Kaleb Tate, Henderson: Tate carried 20 times for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Lions' loss to Lindale.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis carried 31 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns in the Mavericks' 36-7 win over Pine Tree.
Noah Carter and Holden Hodges, White Oak: Carter carried 15 times for 213 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 40 yards in the Roughnecks' win over Elkhart. Hodges had seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and returned an interception 27 yards for a TD.
Andon Mata, West Rusk: Mata completed 13 of 19 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 187 yards and three scores in a win over Arp.
Boston Seahorn, Harmony: Seahorn completed 12 of 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and carried 17 times for 193 yards and four scores in the Eagles' win over Hughes Springs. He also contributed eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 19 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 169 yards and a TD in a loss to Harmony.
Draven Ring, Harleton: Ring carried 27 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Frankston.
J'Koby Williams, Bo Hammons and Calan Castles, Beckville: Williams, playing just one series after halftime, rushed for 10 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 60 yards and two scores, passed for 28 yards and a TD and returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the Bearcats' 56-0 win over Big Sandy. Hammons had six tackles on defense and had rushing and receiving touchdowns on offense. Castles passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 44 yards and recorded nine tackles.
Ryan Webb, Colby Plasterer, Slayden Wright, Brandon Barber and Mason Clawson, Ore City: Webb rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 35 yards in the Rebels' 32-7 win over Union Grove. Plaster carried eight times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and added 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on defense. Wright picked up 136 yards and scored once on 19 carries. Barber had 11 tackles, and Clawson finished with nine tackles and two QB pressures.
Bryce Still and Jaden Edwards, Overton: Still completed 5 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and a TD in the Mustangs' loss to Linden-Kildare. Edwards caught four passes for 188 yards and two scores and carried once for 34 yards.
Cason Owens and Boaz Dyess, Christian Heritage: Owens carried three times for 90 yards and three touchdowns and completed 5 of 10 passes for 165 yards and three scores in the Sentinels' 56-6 win over Waco Eagle Christian. Dyess had two catches for 75 yards and a TD on offense to go along with seven tackles and two tackles for loss on defense.
DeMarion Brown and Trent Wheat, Leverett’s Chapel: Brown completed 5 of 6 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns and carried five times for 129 yards and two more scores in the Lions’ 78-24 win over King’s Academy. Wheat scored all four times he touched the ball – rushing for 83 yards and 3 TD on three carries and catching one pass for 30 yards and a TD.
Josh Dragoo, Elias Barr, Ethan Gallant and Connor Pendergast, East Texas Homeschool: Dragoo had 314 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 72-58 win over Oakwood. Barr passed for 186 yards and a touchdown and added seven tackles on defense. Gallant rushed for two scores, caught a TD pass and was 9-for-9 on extra points, and Pendergast had a rushing touchdown, a interception return for a TD and 16 tackles.
Derrick McFall and Ja’Davion Lacy, Tyler: McFall rushed for 98 yards and passed for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Lions’ loss to McKinney North. Lacy caught four passes for 108 yards and a TD.
Rashawn Mumphrey, Alto: Mumphrey carried 25 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns in Alto's 32-20 win over Groveton.
Emonte Cross, Da'najhalon Gipson and Carlos Hernandez, Center: Cross passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and carried 11 times for 172 yards and two scores in the Roughriders' 52-0 win over Canton. Gipson had six tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and a defensive TD, and Hernandez was 7-for-7 on PATs with one field goal made and four touchbacks on his kickoffs.
Kyler Finney and Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro: Finney completed 16 of 28 passes for 336 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and a TD in a 73-13 win over Rains. Deaton caught seven passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns.
Jamarion Johnson and Reed Alexander, Grace: Johnson carried 16 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and Alexander caught six passes for 124 yards and a TD in the Cougars' win over Spring Hill.
Jorien Ray, Athens: Ray carried four times for 31 yards and caught 10 passes for 74 yards and a TD in a loss to Jacksonville.
Spencer Danner, Pleasant Grove: Danner carried 24 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Paris.
Frank Smith, K.J. Yarbrough and Wyatt Ladd, Arp: Smith completed 16 of 29 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to West Rusk. Yarbrough carried 19 times for 137 yards, and Ladd caught three passes for 96 yards and a TD.
Reese Hicks and Tyler Rogers, Frankston: Hicks carried 16 times for 112 yards, and Rogers scored two touchdowns - rushing for 92 yards on eight carries - in Frankston's win against Harleton.
Ean Crite, Donnie Grissom, Keith Lewis and K.J. Reader, Texas High: Crite had 10 tackles and two sacks, Grissom two fumble recoveries, Lewis an interception return for a TD and Reader a 52-yard kickoff return for a score on an onside kickoff attempt.
Trystyn Tidrow and Jayden Chapman, Elkhart: Tidrow completed 19 of 31 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for one TD in a loss to White Oak. Chapman caught 11 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.