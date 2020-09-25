GLADEWATER 42, TATUM 21: GLADEWATER — Tristan Holmes and D.J. Allen hooked up five times through the air, and the Gladewater Bears held on for a 42-21 win over the Tatum Eagles on Friday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Holmes tossed TD passes of 15 and 48 yards to Allen to give the Bears a 14-0 lead on the Eagles. Kendric Malone countered with a 13-yard scoring strike to Kendall Williams late in the second quarter to cap a 9-play, 70-yard drive that made it a 14-7 contest, but the Bears weren’t done.
Holmes went up top again to Allen, and this time the scoring play covered 76 yards with just 26 seconds left in the half for a 21-7 Bear halftime cushion.
After Malone hit Quiston Sheffield on a 63-yard scoring toss in the opening minute of the third, Holmes and Allen connected on scoring tosses of 89 and 69 yards followed by a 2-yard run from Jakeven Hardeman to give Gladewatera comfortable 42-14 lead.
Malone’s 24-yard TD run for Tatum capped the scoring and made the final 42-21.
Tatum (2-2) is idle next week. Gladewater (4-2) will visit New Boston.
WEST RUSK 43, TROUP 20: TROUP — James Greenalch rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Jimmie Harper had a TD pass and a rushing TD and West Rusk rolled to a 43-20 win over Troup.
Will Jackson added 33 rushing yards for West Rusk (1-3), which led 14-0 after one quarter and 33-6 at halftime.
Andon Mata completed 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Omarion Anthony had five catches for 69 yards, and Jackson added four grabs for 43 yards.
West Rusk is idle Friday. Troup (1-3) visits Arp.
LEGACY 70, LUFKIN 32: TYLER — Jamarion Miller carried 16 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns, leading Tyler Legacy to a 70-32 win over Lufkin at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders finished with 649 yards as a team — 502 on the ground. Bryson Donnell, another junior, rushed for 121 yards on just eight carries.
Caleb Berry carried 30 times for 210 yards and Jordan Moore passed for 229 yards in the loss for Lufkin
LINDALE 62, MABANK 21: LINDALE — Sam Peterson tossed five touchdown passes — two to Jacob Seekford and one each to Evan Alford, Case Brooks and Jordan Jenkins — as Lindale rolled past Mabank, 62-21.
Peterson connecred on 14 of 18 passes for 254 yards. Jenkins carried 15 times for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Lindale moved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
WHITEHOUSE 31, FORNEY 15: FORNEY — Sophomore quarterback Joey Confitti threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to DeCarlton Wilson, as Whitehouse rolled to a 31-15 win over Forney.
Confitti finished 28 of 35 for 198 yards, while Wilson had 12 catches for 90 yards. Trevor Thiering also had two TD receptions, finishing with eight catches for 57 yards.
CHAPEL HILL 37, ATHENS 25: ATHENS — Chapel Hill handed Athens its first loss of the season on Friday, with Cameron Ford doing most of the damage for Chapel Hill.
Ford scored a pair of 37-yard rushing touchdowns in the first half, and later added another touchdown run late as Chapel Hill improved to 4-1 on the year.
LATE THURSDAY
TEXAS HIGH 41, TYLER 21: TYLER — Texas High jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one, built a 27-7 cushion heading to the fourth and held on for a 41-21 win over Tyler High on Thursday in the season opener for both teams at Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Braylon Stewart rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for Texas High. Vontrey Anderson added 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Kameron Medlock carried 13 times for 72 yards in the loss for Tyler High. Ken’Yontae Pinkard completed 17 of 30 passes for 231 yards and two scores and added 47 rushing yards and another TD. Makavion Potts hauled in nine passes for 156 yards, including a 41-yard scoring strike from Pinkard.
SUBVARSITY
LONGVIEW 20, H. SPRINGS 20: HUGHES SPRINGS — Longview’s JV B team battled Hughes Springs B to a 20-20 tie on Thursday.
Kameron Griffin scored on a 5-yard run, Brandrick Lewis returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown and Andrew Tutt tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Polk for the Lobo points.
Ja’Kevyon Curry intercepted a pass.
LONGVIEW 40, S. SPRINGS 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Javion Robertson and Jonathan Lee scored two touchdowns apiece to lead Longview 9th B past Sulphur Springs B.
Robertson scored on a blocked punt for a TD and a 52-yard reception. Lee had TD runs of 40 and 41 yards. KeAdryan Parker returned a punt 60 yards for a score, and Zechariah Gonerway added a 13-yard touchdown run. Dylan Henderson had a two-point conversion run, and Jacob Vasquez booted two extra points.
Thomas Roel intercepted a pass to lead the defense.
PINE TREE 16, PRINCETON 16: Pine Tree and Princeton’s JV teams battled to a 16-16 deadlock.
Tyrell Sparkman had 65 receiving yards and Devonte Davis 85 rushing yards for the Pirates. Branson Niles scored on rushing touchdown, and Amare Gary had 25 receiving yards and one TD catch. Cale Herber passed for 100 yards.
Gary (interception), Nick Webb (fumble recovery) and Cross Baker (two sacks, forced fumble) were defensive standouts.
PINE TREE 28, PRINCETON 0: Pine Tree’s 9th grade B team got a punt return for a TD, 100 yards rushing and two rushing TDs from Dean McMillen in a 28-0 win.
PINE TREE 16, PRINCETON 8: The PT 9th A team got 75 rushing yards and a TD from Derrick Williams and a TD pass from Derrick Williams to Dakylan Johnson. Williams also intercepted a pass.
