DISTRICT 9-4A I
LINDALE 34, HENDERSON 7: LINDALE — The Lindale defense picked up where they left off last week by holding the Henderson Lions under 200 yards total offense and forcing two key turnovers in route to a 34-7 win in a key District 9-4A, Division I game Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagle defense used a similar recipe by swarming Lion quarterback, Donovan Davis in the pocket. Senior defensive end, Jaymond Jackson, caused the most disruption recording three sacks, multiple tackles for losses and six solo tackles. Colton Widemon, Omarr Webber, and Ryan Stanton also recorded several sacks and pressures while defensive backs, D. J. Walton, Brett Maya, Levi Thornton, and Arik Williams flocked the Lion receivers all night. The Birds defense forced the Lions to punt on 11 of 14 offensive possessions during the game.
Lindale (5-2, 3-0) capitalized on a fumble recovery by Kasey Villerreal on the first play of the game. Jordan Jenkins then sprinted in from 17 yards and the Eagles took the early lead 7-0.
The district leading Eagles hit the road against Athens next Friday night while Henderson hosts Palestine.
PALESTINE 56, C. HILL 28: PALESTINE – An explosive offensive first half turned into a race against time in the final two quarters as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell to the Palestine Wildcats 56-28.
A second-quarter scoring barrage from the Wildcats left the Bulldogs facing a 21-point deficit at halftime.
Cameron Ford finished the game with 215 yards passing and two passing touchdowns, along with 27 rushing yards in the loss for Chapel Hill. Iionzo McGregor had nearly 150 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.
The Bulldogs travel to play the Henderson Lions (2-3, 1-1) next Friday.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
JEFFERSON 41, SABINE 34: LIBERTY CITY — Josh Thomas tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 41-34 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday at James Bamburg Stadium.
Jefferson moves to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play, while Sabine drops to 3-4 and 1-2.
Thomas completed 23 of 34 passes for 255 yards on the night. Malik Brasher added 173 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 24 carries, and Christian Shephard caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Jace Burns completed 9 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and added 79 rushing yards in the loss for Sabine. Daylon Branham carried 10 times for 43 yards and a TD, and Kaden Manning caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The score was knotted at 7-7 at the half after Brasher scored on a 20-yard run and Burns countered with a 7-yard TD run for the Cardinals.
Eduardo Jaimes gave Sabine its only lead of the night with a 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but Thomas hit Shepard for 5-yards and a TD and then tossed a 13-yard TD pass to Carlos Jackson for a 20-10 Jefferson lead at halftime.
A 44-yard field goal by Jaimes kept Sabine close in the third at 20-13, but Brasher broke loose for a 71-yard TD run to keep the Bulldogs in front.
After Branham scored on a 3-yard run, the teams traded TDs the rest of the way with Thomas and Shepard connecting on a 35-yard TD pass, Burns hitting Manning for 76 yards and a score, Thomas scoring on an 8-yard run and then Burns and Manning hooking up again from 16 yards out with just 22 seconds left to make the final 41-34.
Jefferson hosts Gladewater and Sabine visits White Oak on Friday.
TATUM 56, N. BOSTON 32: TATUM — The Tatum Eagles spotted New Boston an early touchdown before celebrating homecoming with a 56-32 win over the Lions on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles move to 3-1 and 1-1 with the win while New Boston drops to 1-4 and 0-3.
New Boston got on the board first with a 10-yard run by Kevin Thompson, but the Eagles countered with a 27-yard TD pass from Kendric Malone to Quiston Sheffield and a 20-yard run from Daymien Smith to take the lead for good.
A 35-yard interception return by Angel Recendiz kept New Boston close, but Smith legged out a 26-yard TD run with 5:11 left in the opening quarter to give the Eagles a 21-12 lead.
A 6-yard run by Kyle Atkinson pulled New Boston to within 21-18 early in the second, but Malon hit Ty Bridges on a 47-yard TD pass with 4:40 to play and Tatum led 28-18 at the break.
Touchdown runs of 21 and 78 yards by Decartiyay Allison following fumbles by New Boston moved Tatum comfortably in front, and Smith added a 36-yard TD jaunt for a 49-18 Eagle cushion in the third.
New Boston got TD runs of 74 and 3 yards by Atkinson in the fourth quarter, but Malone hit Kendall Williams on a 4-yard TD pass as the Eagles cruised to the 56-32 win.
Tatum will visit Atlanta on Friday.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
HARLETON 42, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Grayson Handlin passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Blassingame rushed for a pair of scores and the Harleton Wildcats rolled to a 42-0 win over New Diana.
Handlin completed 8 of 10 passes. Cole Ring rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Luke Wright added 92 yards on eight carries, and Taber Childs had 47 yards on eight attempts. Blassingame carried just five times, but had 28 yards and the two scores.
Ring also caught three passes for 57 yards, and Childs had two catches for 68 yards and a TD.
Harleton (4-1, 1-1) will host Ore City on Thursday. New Diana (0-7, 0-3) will visit Elysian Fields.
NON-DISTRICT
WHITEHOUSE 33, CORSICANA 14: WHITEHOUSE — Sophomore Joey Conflitti tossed two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Whitehouse past Corsicana 33-14 Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The win keeps Whitehouse (3-0) undefeated while Corsicana drops to 1-2.
Conflitti completed 20 of 25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns – both of which went to senior Trevor Theiring who led all players with nine catches for 79 yards and scores of 14 and 21. Sophomore receiver Reed Alexander also produced with five receptions for 88 yards. Whitehouse combined for 134 yards on the ground, led by sophomore Mikevic Hall’s 58 on six carries.
Corsicana quarterback Solomon James connected on two scoring passes of his own in the loss, going 6 of 18 for 94 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 19 yards. The first one went to George Foster and the second one went to Damarius Daniels late in the second half.
The Wildcats are off next week before beginning District 9-5A Division II on the road at Nacogdoches.
