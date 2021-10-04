(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Oct. 8Rockwall at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Longview at Highland Park

Tyler at West Mesquite

Pine Tree at Jacksonville

Hallsville at Whitehouse

Marshall at Texas High

Kilgore at Mabank

Lindale at Henderson

Bullard at Canton

Mexia at Brownsboro

Gilmer at Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Carthage at Center

Rusk at Jasper

Mt. Vernon at Mineola

Gladewater at Atlanta

Sabine at Jefferson

Tatum at New Boston

Malakoff at Eustace

Quitman at Harmony

West Rusk at Arp

Troup at Winona

Daingerfield at Prairiland

Chisum at Paul Pewitt

Waskom at Hughes Springs

Ore City at Queen City

New Diana at Harleton

Frankston at Carlisle

Beckville at Union Grove

Big Sandy at Hawkins

Centerville at Alto, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at W. Sabine, TBA

Overton at Mt. Enterprise

Grace at McKinney Christian

C. Heritage at A. Springs

U. Hill at L. Chapel, 7 p.m.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.