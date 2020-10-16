DISTRICT 9-4A I
LINDALE 35, ATHENS 16: ATHENS — The Lindale Eagles overcame two first half turnovers and a bevy of creative plays by the Athens Hornets to notch their fourth consecutive win, 35-16 in a District 9-4A- Division I matchup Friday night at Bruce Field.
It was a rough start for Lindale (6-2, 4-0) as quarterback Sam Peterson was tackled in the end zone after a high snap on the first play of the game for an Athens safety. The Eagles made matters worse by fumbling on their second offensive possession. The Hornets took advantage with a 48-yard hitch and pitch play for a touchdown that gave them a 9-0 early lead.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard with a 62-yard bomb that was deflected by a Hornet defender and landed in the arms of Jacob Seekford for the touchdown. The Birds converted the two-point conversion to make the score 9-8 with 2:08 in the first quarter.
Athens (4-3, 0-3) took advance of another Eagle miscue midway through the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Ty Arroyo connected with Cedric Lowe from 42 yards to extend the Hornet lead to 16–8. The Birds would narrow the margin late in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run by Jordan Jenkins. The two-point conversion failed and the Hornets maintained a 16-14 lead at halftime.
The momentum of the game changed early in the third quarter with the Hornets driving inside the red zone. Eagles defensive back and play maker, Arik Williams, stepped in front of an Arroyo pass and raced 95 yards down the sideline for the go ahead score. The Birds defense held the Hornets on the very next possession and took advantage of good field position by scoring on a three-play 26-yard drive. Jenkins raced in from 14 yards and the Eagles extended the lead to 28-16. Jenkins would score again from 24 yards to put the game out of reach 35-16 with 5:33 to go in the fourth quarter. The senior running back finished with 141 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Eagle quarterback Peterson threw for 135 yards and one touchdown.
The Hornets were led by Arroyo who had 78 yards rushing and 226 yards passing and one touchdown. Jecorey Roberts finished the evening with 68 yards on 16 carries. Jarred Duff was the leading receiver, hauling in eight passes for 102 yards.
Athens travels to Palestine next week while Lindale has a bye week before visiting Palestine.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
GLADEWATER 51, JEFFERSON 13: JEFFERSON — Eligia Carter rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns — three coming in the third quarter — and the Gladewater Bears rolled to a 51-13 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday at W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium.
Carter carried 18 times and led a punishing ground attack that piled up 359 yards. Devin Walker carried 12 times for 8 yards and two scores.
Malik Brasher had 13 carries for 88 yards in the loss for Jefferson.
The Bears (6-2, 4-0) got on the board first when Tristan Holmes hit Khavia Reese on a 47-yard scoring toss with 7:37 to play in the opening quarter. Gladewater took a 10-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Justice Hassek early in the second, and Carter made it a 17-0 halftime cushion with a 4-yard TD run.
After Jefferson recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and cashed in with an 18-yard TD run by quarterback Josh Thomas to make it 17-7, Carter went to work for the Bears.
Carter scored on runs of 18, 29 and 2 yards in the third period, and the Bears enjoyed a 37-7 lead heading into the final stanza.
Walker scored on runs of 11 and 6 yards to put things out of reach, but Jefferson did get on the board again when Carlos Jackson returned the kickoff following Walker’s 4-yard run 90 yards for a TD to make the final 51-13.
Jefferson visits Tatum and Gladewater hosts White Oak on Friday.
TATUM 44, ATLANTA 20: ATLANTA — After a wild first quarter that produced 47 points between the two teams, the Tatum defense pitched a shutout over the final three frames as the Eagles captured a 44-20 win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
Tatum (4-1, 2-1) led 27-20 after one frame, but Atlanta (1-7, 1-2) was blanked the rest of the way.
The Eagles took a 13-0 lead on a 8-yard touchdown pass to Ty Bridges and a 25-yard interception return for a TD by Daymien Smith, but Atlanta cut the deficit to 13-7 on a 67-yard scoring jaunt by Caleb Hamilton with 7:33 left in the opening quarter.
The teams traded scores over the next two minutes, with Smith scoring in on a 1-yard run and Atlanta countering with a 6-yard TD pass from Justin Pierce to Ashton Harper.
Atlanta added a 60-yard interception return for a score by Kameron Dickerson with 49 seconds left to tie things at 20-20, but the Eagles got a 65-yard TD blast from Ty Hollins to end the wild quarter with a 27-20 lead.
Smith scored on a 20-yard run and Malone added a 3-yard TD run in the third for the Eagles, and Omar Rodriguez booted a 20-yard field goal in the third to make the final 44-20.
Tatum will host Jefferson and Atlanta visits New Boston next week.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
HARMONY 24, TROUP 19: HARMONY — Caleb McNeil tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jax Wilburn with nine seconds remaining, lifting the Harmony Eagles to a 24-18 win over the Troup Tigers on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Troup took a 19-18 lead five seconds into the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run by Trevor Padia, but the Eagles drove 91 yards in seven plays with two minutes remaining to capture the win and move to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Troup drops to 3-4 and 2-2.
Michael Everett gave Harmony a 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, but Padia scored on a 31-yard jaunt four minutes later to tie the contest at 6-6 heading to the second.
McNeil’s 4-yard TD pass to Corey Parker with 5:53 left in the first half moved Harmony back on top, but Kevin Pierce scored on a 1-yard run for Troup and Dustin Austin booted the PAT to give the Tigers a 13-12 halftime lead.
Everett’s 12-yard TD run with 1:15 left in the third gave Harmony an 18-13 lead, but Padia scored early in the fourth for Troup to set up the Eagles’ late dramatic drive for the win.
Harmony is at West Rusk and Troup hosts Grand Saline next week.
WEST RUSK 42, WINONA 0: WINONA — Jamal Ford rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and the West Rusk defense worked a shutout in a 42-0 win over Winona.
Will Jackson added 42 rushing yards on two carries and 46 receiving yards on two catches for the Raiders, who moved to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win. Winona drops to 1-6 and 1-3.
Omarion Anthony caught six passes for 57 yards, and Andon Mata completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 165 yards and a TD. Jimmie Harper and James Greenalch both added rushing TDs for the Raiders.
West Rusk hosts Harmony and Winona visits Arp next week.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
U. GROVE 33, B. SANDY 8: UNION GROVE — Cooper Vestal and Matthew Bower combined to rush for 290 yards, and the Union Grove Lions broke into the win column in district play with a 33-8 victory over Big Sandy.
Bower completed two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown and added 14 carries for 151 yards and a TD. He also tackled on a pair of two-point conversions and caught three passes for 43 yards.
Vestal was 8 of 12 passing for 67 yards to go along with 15 carries for 139 yards and a TD.
Cannon Cowan caught four passes for 62 yards and a TD, returned an interception for a touchdown on defense and added six tackles.
Union Grove (2-5, 1-2) will visit Frankston next week. Big Sandy (0-6, 0-4) will host Linden-Kildare.
DISTRICT 7-4A II
BULLARD 49, BROWNSBORO 21: BROWNSBORO — On Friday night, the Bullard Panthers took advantage of the kicking game and came away with a 49-21 district victory over the Brownsboro Bears.
The first half was a score fest. The Panthers scored 42 points, while the Bears scored 14. Onside kicks and fumbled kicks were the difference in the scoring outputs for both teams.
The Panthers quarterback Blake Blain was involved in 32 of the 42 points scored by Bullard. He passed 19 yards to Riley Long, 42 yards to Case Bowman, 3 yards to Cameron Baldwin, 24 yards again to Long and 34 yards to Connor Carson. To top off his half, he caught a flea flicker two-point conversion from Carson. Christian Moore and Ivan Ruiz alternated kicking extra points.
Next Friday, the Bears (2-5) will travel to Canton, while Bullard (6-2) hosts Van.
NON-DISTRICT
PULASKI 50, LEGACY 25: TYLER — Tyler Legacy and Pulaski Academy were originally scheduled to play different opponents on Friday night.
Legacy had a matchup lined up with perennial power Allen, and Pulaski Academy was set to take on conference foe Maumelle.
After cancelations, the two programs were able to set up a matchup in Tyler.
Pulaski Academy outscored Legacy 20-0 in the final 15 minutes to take a 50-25 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Charlie Fiser was 33 of 52 for 432 yards with five touchdowns for Pulaski. Joseph Himon caught 18 passes for 177 yards and a score, and he added 86 yards rushing. Jalyn Witcher and Dylan Allison each caught eight passes. Witcher had 140 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, and Allison had 118 yards and two scores.
Jamarion Miller had 14 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and he had the 51-yard touchdown reception. Bryson Donnell carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards.
Miller is a four-star junior with numerous offers, including one from Arkansas. He picked up an offer from Colorado earlier in the week.
The Bruins (7-0) finished with 634 total yards of offense.
Legacy (2-2) will take a week off before opening District 10-6A play at home against Dallas Skyline.
HORN 41, TYLER 27: MESQUITE — The Tyler High Lions showed they have a top-notch offense but Mesquite Horn’s special teams and big-play passing attack proved to be the difference in Friday’s non-district game at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Jaguars backup quarterback Darrius White threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in Horn’s 41-27 win over Tyler High.
The Lions had some offensive weapon too as Jacque Jones rushed for over 100 yards and Kameron Medlock was two yards shy of the magic mark. Quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Tyler totaled 428 yards to Horn’s 404.
White hit on 9 of 14 passing attempts for 280 yards and three TD passes to Xavier Brown (38, 54, 71 yards). He added another to Camden Tyler for 34 yards.
Derrick McFall scored two TDs for the Lions — 4-yard pass from Pinkard and on a 5-yard run. Pinkard tossed a 51-yarder to Tacorey Gilliam. Kendell Howard had field goals of 37 and 29 yards.
Jones rushed 13 times for 102 yards while Medock had 18 carries for 98 yards. Tyler totaled 308 yards rushing on 61 attempts.
From Staff Reports