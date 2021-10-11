(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Oct. 14Elysian Fields at New Diana
Harleton at Ore City
Friday, Oct. 15Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Longview
Wylie East at Tyler
(at Mesquite Hanby)
Texas High at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Mt. Pleasant
Whitehouse at Marshall
Nacogdoches at Jacksonville
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Athens at Lindale
Henderson at Palestine
Van at Mexia
Brownsboro at Bullard
L-Eylau at Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Gilmer
Jasper at Carthage
Rusk at Madisonville
Mineola at Pottsboro
Jefferson at Gladewater
Atlanta at Tatum
White Oak at Sabine
Malakoff at Teague
Harmony at Troup
Winona at West Rusk
Redwater at Daingerfield
Paul Pewitt at DeKalb
Queen City at Waskom
L-Kildare at Beckville
Union Grove at Big Sandy
Hawkins at Frankston
Alto at Leon, 7 p.m.
Mt. Enerprise at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Overton, 7 p.m.