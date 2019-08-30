CHCS 40, CHESTER 0: Christian Heritage Classical School opened the Griff Mauldin era with a crushing 40-0 win over Chester at Sentinel Field in a game stopped at halftime due to inclement weather.
Mark Mitchell came up big on both sides of the ball for the Sentinels, rushing for three touchdowns and scoring once on a fumble recovery. He finished the night with five tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures and two passes defended.
Corvin Withrow hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions, and Trey Stone finished the night 3 of 5 passing for 59 yards - all three completions going the distance.
The Sentinels will visit Fruitvale next week.
UNION HILL 53, OVILLA 6: BETTIE - Cristian Aguillon rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Randy Griffith, Clay Joyner, Tre' Venters, Ryan Brown and Michael Colbert all got in the scoring act and Union Hill opened the season with a convincing 53-6 win over Red Oak Ovilla Christian.
Brown scored once on offense and once on defense for the Bulldogs, who opened the Josh Bragdon era in style with the huge win. Brown rushed for one TD and returned an interception for another score.
Griffith caught a touchdown pass. Venters tossed one TD pass, and Colbert and Joyner scored on the ground for the Bulldogs.
Union Hill will visit Dallas Lutheran next week.
HORN 39, JOHN TYLER 17: TYLER - For the second straight year, big plays doomed John Tyler hopes of beginning the season 1-0 against a Metroplex team.
N'Kowsi Emory scored on a 96-yard kickoff return and Charles Crawford dashed 92 on run as Mesquite Horn upset No. 6 John Tyler 39-17 before about 7,000 fans on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Last year it was Cedar Hill that dropped the Lions to 0-1. JT hopes for a turnaround like last season when the Lions went four rounds deeo into the playoffs.
JT had some bright moments with Kitan Crawford rushing for 123 yards, but two interceptions and a fumbled snap on a field goal try and an untimely personal foul penalty thwarted the Lions' efforts.
JT tried to rebound next week when the Lions take on rival Tyler Lee at CTMF Rose Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Horn is scheduled to host Highland Park next Friday.
LATE THURSDAY
LINDALE 45, KAUFMAN 10: TYLER - Jordan Jenkins rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, Brayson Campbell rushed for 78 yards and passed for 138 yards and a score and Lindale opened the season with a 45-10 rout of Kaufman at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Conner Boyett finished with six catches for 94 yards for the Eagles, who also got a couple of interceptions and a touchdown reception by by Airk Williams.
Lindale will visit Forney on Friday.