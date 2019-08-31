District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|1-0
|0-0
|Tyler Lee
|1-0
|0-0
|Mesquite
|1-0
|0-0
|Mesquite Horn
|1-0
|0-0
|Rockwall-Heath
|1-0
|0-0
|North Mesquite
|0-1
|0-0
|Rockwall
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 29 results: Rockwall-Heath 38, Keller Timber Creek 10
Aug. 30 results: Longview 24, Lufkin 21; Mesquite 21, Lake Highlands 6; Mesquite Horn 39, John Tyler 17; Arlington Sam Houston 21, North Mesquite 17; Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59; Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20
Sept. 6 schedule: Marshall at Longview; Mesquite at Grand Prairie; Highland Park at Mesquite Horn; Lakeview Centennial at North Mesquite; Rockwall at Garland Rowlett; Wylie at Rockwall-Heath
Sept. 7 schedule: Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|McKinney North
|1-0
|0-0
|John Tyler
|0-1
|0-0
|Texas High
|0-1
|0-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|0-1
|0-0
|Sherman
|0-1
|0-0
|Wylie East
|0-1
|0-0
|West Mesquite
|0-0
|0-0
Aug. 29 results: Pflugerville Hendrickson 21, Texas High 7
Aug. 30 results: McKinney North 44, McKinney 42; Denton Ryan 52, Mesquite Poteet 6; Denison 29, Sherman 13; Mesquite Horn 39, John Tyler 17; Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24
Aug. 31 results: West Mesquite vs. Hutto (at Waco ISD) (n)
Sept. 6 schedule: McKinney North at Justin Northwest; Mesquite Poteet at Waxahachie; Sherman at Fort Worth Brewer; Texas High at Arkansas High; West Mesquite at Lancaster; North Forney at Wylie East
Sept. 7 schedule: Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler (at TMF Rose Stadium)
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pine Tree
|1-0
|0-0
|Hallsville
|1-0
|0-0
|Lindale
|1-0
|0-0
|Mount Pleasant
|1-0
|0-0
|Nacogdoches
|0-1
|0-0
|Whitehouse
|0-1
|0-0
|Marshall
|0-1
|0-0
|Jacksonville
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 29 results: Lindale 45, Kaufman 10
Aug. 30 results: Hallsville 33, Terrell 21; Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0; Pine Tree 47, Bullard 30; Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20; Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24; Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14; Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0
Sept. 6 schedule: Kilgore at Hallsville; Jacksonville at Palestine; Lindale at Forney; Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Marshall at Longview; Mount Pleasant at North Lamar; Lufkin at Nacogdoches; Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill (at TMF Rose Stadium)
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|1-0
|0-0
|Henderson
|1-0
|0-0
|Kilgore
|1-0
|0-0
|Chapel Hill
|1-0
|0-0
|Van
|1-0
|0-0
|Palestine
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0; Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0; Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14; Waco Connally 46, Palestine 27; Chapel Hill 42, Crandall 0; Van 34, Alvarado 14
Sept. 6 schedule: Liberty-Eylau at Carthage; Pleasant Grove at Henderson; Kilgore at Hallsville; Jacksonville at Palestine; Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (at TMF Rose Stadium); Gilmer at Van
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Gilmer
|1-0
|0-0
|Pleasant Grove
|1-0
|0-0
|Spring Hill
|0-1
|0-0
|Pittsburg
|0-1
|0-0
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 29 results: Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7
Aug. 30 results: Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26; Gladewater 39, Spring Hill 26; Arkansas High 38, Liberty-Eylau 27; Pleasant Grove 22, Paris 16
Sept. 6 schedule: Gilmer at Van; Bullard at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Liberty-Eylau at Carthage; Pleasant Grove at Henderson
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Hooks
|1-0
|0-0
|Hughes Springs
|1-0
|0-0
|Jefferson
|1-0
|0-0
|Mount Vernon
|1-0
|0-0
|Atlanta
|0-1
|0-0
|New Boston
|0-1
|0-0
|Redwater
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Hughes Springs 14, Hamshire-Fannett 7; Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7; Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18; Waskom 42, Redwater 21; Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26; Mount Vernon 44, Bonham 16; Paul Pewitt 27, New Boston 17
Sept. 6 schedule: Gladewater at Atlanta; Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Arp at Hughes Springs; Jefferson at Center; Mount Vernon at Farmersville; DeKalb at New Boston; Tyler Grace at Redwater
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Gladewater
|1-0
|0-0
|West Rusk
|1-0
|0-0
|Sabine
|1-0
|0-0
|Winnsboro
|1-0
|0-0
|Mineola
|0-1
|0-0
|White Oak
|0-1
|0-0
|Tatum
|0-0
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Gladewater 39, Spring Hill 26; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3; Wills Point 31, Mineola 14; West Rusk 35, Arp 6; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 9; Winnsboro 33, Winona 0
Aug. 31 results: Center at Tatum (n)
Sept. 6 schedule: Gladewater at Atlanta; Shelbyville at Sabine; Mineola at Canton; Waskom at West Rusk; New Diana at White Oak; Queen City at Winnsboro
Sept. 7 schedule: Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alba-Golden
|1-0
|0-0
|Grand Saline
|1-0
|0-0
|Harmony
|0-1
|0-0
|Arp
|0-1
|0-0
|Quitman
|0-1
|0-0
|Troup
|0-1
|0-0
|Winona
|0-1
|0-0
|Frankston
|0-0
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24; West Rusk 35, Arp 6; Frankston at West Sabine (n); New Diana 44, Harmony 14; Grand Saline 56, Como-Pickton 24; Cumby 46, Quitman 18; Tenaha 15, Troup 7; Winnsboro 33, Winona 0
Sept. 6 schedule: Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; Arp at Hughes Springs; Frankston at Elkhart; Elysian Fields at Harmony; Grand aline at Palmer; Quieman at Scurry-Rosser; Troup at Carlisle; Eustace at Winona
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|DeKalb
|1-0
|0-0
|Waskom
|1-0
|0-0
|New Diana
|1-0
|0-0
|Elysian Fields
|1-0
|0-0
|Paul Pewitt
|1-0
|0-0
|Ore City
|1-0
|0-0
|Queen City
|0-1
|0-0
|Daingerfield
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21; DeKalb 35, Prairiland 0; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 0; New Diana 44, Harmony 14; Ore City 26, Maud 6; Paul Pewitt 27, New Boston 14; Harleton 46, Queen City 40; Waskom 42, Redwater 21
Sept. 6 schedule: DeKalb at New Boston; Elysian Fields at Harmony; New Diana at White Oak; Joaquin at Ore City; Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Queen City at Winnsboro; Waskom at West Rusk
Sept. 7 schedule: Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|1-0
|0-0
|Union Grove
|1-0
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|0-0
|Cushing
|0-1
|0-0
|Hawkins
|0-1
|0-0
|Carlisle
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Alto 28, Palestine Westwood 20; San Augustine 70, Big Sandy 7; Chilton 24, Cushing 14; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0; Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3
Sept. 6 schedule: Alto at Timpson; Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; Mount Enterprise at Cushing; Overton at Union Grove; All Saints at Hawkins; Troup at Carlisle
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Harleton
|1-0
|0-0
|Joaquin
|1-0
|0-0
|Tenaha
|1-0
|0-0
|Beckville
|0-1
|0-0
|Linden-Kildare
|0-1
|0-0
|Timpson
|0-1
|0-0
|Garrison
|0-0
|0-0
Aug. 30 results: Garrison (open); Shelbyville 35, Beckville 8; Harleton 46, Queen City 40; Joaquin 61, Deweyville 0; Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18; Tenaha 15, Troup 7; Hemphill 56, Timpson 39
Sept. 6 schedule: West Sabine at Beckville; Garrison at Crockett; Harleton at James Bowie; Joaquin at Ore City; Linden-Kildare at Clarksville; Lovelady at Tenaha; Alto at Timpson
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|1-0
|0-0
|Clarksville
|0-1
|0-0
|Detroit
|0-1
|0-0
|Maud
|0-1
|0-0
|Overton
|0-1
|0-0
|James Bowie
|0-1
|0-0
Aug. 29 results: Evadale 46, Overton 14
Aug. 30 results: Whitewright 21, Clarksville 20; Trenton 20, Detroit 6; Ore City 26, Maud 6; Mount Enterprise 56, Colmesneil 20; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0
Sept. 6 schedule: Linden-Kildare at Clarksville; Como-Pickton at Detroit’ Mount Enterprise at Cushing; Overton at Union Grove; Harleton at James Bowie; Maud (open)