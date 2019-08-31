District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Longview 1-0 0-0
Tyler Lee 1-0 0-0
Mesquite 1-0 0-0
Mesquite Horn 1-0 0-0
Rockwall-Heath 1-0 0-0
North Mesquite 0-1 0-0
Rockwall 0-1 0-0

Aug. 29 results: Rockwall-Heath 38, Keller Timber Creek 10

Aug. 30 results: Longview 24, Lufkin 21; Mesquite 21, Lake Highlands 6; Mesquite Horn 39, John Tyler 17; Arlington Sam Houston 21, North Mesquite 17; Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59; Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20

Sept. 6 schedule: Marshall at Longview; Mesquite at Grand Prairie; Highland Park at Mesquite Horn; Lakeview Centennial at North Mesquite; Rockwall at Garland Rowlett; Wylie at Rockwall-Heath

Sept. 7 schedule: Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
McKinney North 1-0 0-0
John Tyler 0-1 0-0
Texas High 0-1 0-0
Mesquite Poteet 0-1 0-0
Sherman 0-1 0-0
Wylie East 0-1 0-0
West Mesquite 0-0 0-0

Aug. 29 results: Pflugerville Hendrickson 21, Texas High 7

Aug. 30 results: McKinney North 44, McKinney 42; Denton Ryan 52, Mesquite Poteet 6; Denison 29, Sherman 13; Mesquite Horn 39, John Tyler 17; Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24

Aug. 31 results: West Mesquite vs. Hutto (at Waco ISD) (n)

Sept. 6 schedule: McKinney North at Justin Northwest; Mesquite Poteet at Waxahachie; Sherman at Fort Worth Brewer; Texas High at Arkansas High; West Mesquite at Lancaster; North Forney at Wylie East

Sept. 7 schedule: Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler (at TMF Rose Stadium)

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Pine Tree 1-0 0-0
Hallsville 1-0 0-0
Lindale 1-0 0-0
Mount Pleasant 1-0 0-0
Nacogdoches 0-1 0-0
Whitehouse 0-1 0-0
Marshall 0-1 0-0
Jacksonville 0-1 0-0

Aug. 29 results: Lindale 45, Kaufman 10

Aug. 30 results: Hallsville 33, Terrell 21; Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0; Pine Tree 47, Bullard 30; Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20; Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24; Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14; Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0

Sept. 6 schedule: Kilgore at Hallsville; Jacksonville at Palestine; Lindale at Forney; Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Marshall at Longview; Mount Pleasant at North Lamar; Lufkin at Nacogdoches; Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill (at TMF Rose Stadium)

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 1-0 0-0
Henderson 1-0 0-0
Kilgore 1-0 0-0
Chapel Hill 1-0 0-0
Van 1-0 0-0
Palestine 0-1 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0; Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0; Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14; Waco Connally 46, Palestine 27; Chapel Hill 42, Crandall 0; Van 34, Alvarado 14

Sept. 6 schedule: Liberty-Eylau at Carthage; Pleasant Grove at Henderson; Kilgore at Hallsville; Jacksonville at Palestine; Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (at TMF Rose Stadium); Gilmer at Van

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Gilmer 1-0 0-0
Pleasant Grove 1-0 0-0
Spring Hill 0-1 0-0
Pittsburg 0-1 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-1 0-0

Aug. 29 results: Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7

Aug. 30 results: Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26; Gladewater 39, Spring Hill 26; Arkansas High 38, Liberty-Eylau 27; Pleasant Grove 22, Paris 16

Sept. 6 schedule: Gilmer at Van; Bullard at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Pine Tree; Liberty-Eylau at Carthage; Pleasant Grove at Henderson

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Hooks 1-0 0-0
Hughes Springs 1-0 0-0
Jefferson 1-0 0-0
Mount Vernon 1-0 0-0
Atlanta 0-1 0-0
New Boston 0-1 0-0
Redwater 0-1 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Hughes Springs 14, Hamshire-Fannett 7; Jefferson 49, Pittsburg 7; Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18; Waskom 42, Redwater 21; Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26; Mount Vernon 44, Bonham 16; Paul Pewitt 27, New Boston 17

Sept. 6 schedule: Gladewater at Atlanta; Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Arp at Hughes Springs; Jefferson at Center; Mount Vernon at Farmersville; DeKalb at New Boston; Tyler Grace at Redwater

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Gladewater 1-0 0-0
West Rusk 1-0 0-0
Sabine 1-0 0-0
Winnsboro 1-0 0-0
Mineola 0-1 0-0
White Oak 0-1 0-0
Tatum 0-0 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Gladewater 39, Spring Hill 26; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3; Wills Point 31, Mineola 14; West Rusk 35, Arp 6; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 9; Winnsboro 33, Winona 0

Aug. 31 results: Center at Tatum (n)

Sept. 6 schedule: Gladewater at Atlanta; Shelbyville at Sabine; Mineola at Canton; Waskom at West Rusk; New Diana at White Oak; Queen City at Winnsboro

Sept. 7 schedule: Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Alba-Golden 1-0 0-0
Grand Saline 1-0 0-0
Harmony 0-1 0-0
Arp 0-1 0-0
Quitman 0-1 0-0
Troup 0-1 0-0
Winona 0-1 0-0
Frankston 0-0 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24; West Rusk 35, Arp 6; Frankston at West Sabine (n); New Diana 44, Harmony 14; Grand Saline 56, Como-Pickton 24; Cumby 46, Quitman 18; Tenaha 15, Troup 7; Winnsboro 33, Winona 0

Sept. 6 schedule: Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; Arp at Hughes Springs; Frankston at Elkhart; Elysian Fields at Harmony; Grand aline at Palmer; Quieman at Scurry-Rosser; Troup at Carlisle; Eustace at Winona

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
DeKalb 1-0 0-0
Waskom 1-0 0-0
New Diana 1-0 0-0
Elysian Fields 1-0 0-0
Paul Pewitt 1-0 0-0
Ore City 1-0 0-0
Queen City 0-1 0-0
Daingerfield 0-1 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21; DeKalb 35, Prairiland 0; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 0; New Diana 44, Harmony 14; Ore City 26, Maud 6; Paul Pewitt 27, New Boston 14; Harleton 46, Queen City 40; Waskom 42, Redwater 21

Sept. 6 schedule: DeKalb at New Boston; Elysian Fields at Harmony; New Diana at White Oak; Joaquin at Ore City; Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Queen City at Winnsboro; Waskom at West Rusk

Sept. 7 schedule: Daingerfield at Tatum, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 1-0 0-0
Union Grove 1-0 0-0
Big Sandy 0-1 0-0
Cushing 0-1 0-0
Hawkins 0-1 0-0
Carlisle 0-1 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Alto 28, Palestine Westwood 20; San Augustine 70, Big Sandy 7; Chilton 24, Cushing 14; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0; Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24; Sabine 34, Carlisle 3

Sept. 6 schedule: Alto at Timpson; Alba-Golden at Big Sandy; Mount Enterprise at Cushing; Overton at Union Grove; All Saints at Hawkins; Troup at Carlisle

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Harleton 1-0 0-0
Joaquin 1-0 0-0
Tenaha 1-0 0-0
Beckville 0-1 0-0
Linden-Kildare 0-1 0-0
Timpson 0-1 0-0
Garrison 0-0 0-0

Aug. 30 results: Garrison (open); Shelbyville 35, Beckville 8; Harleton 46, Queen City 40; Joaquin 61, Deweyville 0; Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18; Tenaha 15, Troup 7; Hemphill 56, Timpson 39

Sept. 6 schedule: West Sabine at Beckville; Garrison at Crockett; Harleton at James Bowie; Joaquin at Ore City; Linden-Kildare at Clarksville; Lovelady at Tenaha; Alto at Timpson

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 1-0 0-0
Clarksville 0-1 0-0
Detroit 0-1 0-0
Maud 0-1 0-0
Overton 0-1 0-0
James Bowie 0-1 0-0

Aug. 29 results: Evadale 46, Overton 14

Aug. 30 results: Whitewright 21, Clarksville 20; Trenton 20, Detroit 6; Ore City 26, Maud 6; Mount Enterprise 56, Colmesneil 20; Union Grove 35, James Bowie 0

Sept. 6 schedule: Linden-Kildare at Clarksville; Como-Pickton at Detroit’ Mount Enterprise at Cushing; Overton at Union Grove; Harleton at James Bowie; Maud (open)

 