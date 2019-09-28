■ Haynes King and Drew Beltran, Longview: King carried six times for 93 yards and five touchdowns and passed for one score in the Lobos’ 49-3 win over Rockwall. He also averaged 36 yards on two punts. Beltran recorded seven tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
■ Tyler Sheffield and D.J. Freeman, Pine Tree: Sheffield carried 20 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ win over Hallsville. Freeman passed for 112 yards and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
■ Tre Fulton and Will Parsons, Hallsville: Fulton carried 16 times for 128 yards and scored once in a loss to Pine Tree. Parsons finished with 10 tackles and two pass breakups.
■ Logan Hutchins, Spring Hill: Hutchings recorded seven tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the Panthers’ loss to Malakoff.
■ Kennieth Lacy, Kilgore: Lacy rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Pittsburg.
■ Robert Hodges, Nicklaus Lincoln and Zach Villareal, Gladewater: Hodges finished with 12 tackles, Lincoln 14 tackles and an interception and Villareal 18 tackles and two tackles for loss in a win over Winnsboro.
■ Savion Williams, Lyrik Rawls and Dominique Williams, Marshall: Savion Williams rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 120 yards and a score in the Mavericks’ win over Lindale. Rawls had two rushing touchdowns and also caught two passes for 102 yards — including a 90-yard pitch and catch for a TD. Dominique Williams carried 15 times for 101 yards and scored twice.
■ Gilmer’s defense: The Buckeyes held Newton to 126 total yards (89 rushing, 37 passing) in a 16-0 win to snap the Eagles’ state-best 33-game winning streak. Newton had scored 76, 52 and 20 points in its first three games of the season.
■ Jamarian Hill, Pittsburg: Hill intercepted two passes in Pittsburg’s 13-12 win over Kilgore.
■ Cameron Walker and Kevin Fields, Henderson: Walker rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Fields had 108 rushing yards to go along with a fumble recovery on defense in a win over Rusk.
■ Gage Goddard and Jayden McAbee, Harmony: Goddard completed 9 of 15 passes for 301 yards, six touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in a 56-26 win over Alba-Golden. McAbee had five catches for 167 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
■ Dee Black, Kylan Thomas, Khalil Brasher, Dimauntrez Haggerty, Joshua Davis and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Black carried 15 times for 247 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas rushed for 110 yards and three scores in a win over New Boston. Brasher had 15 tackles and three tackles for loss. Haggerty finished with 17 tackles. Davis had 13 stops and a fumble recovery and Cherry racked up 16 tackles.
■ Chad Reeves and Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield: Reeves had 25 tackles (7 solos), six tackles for loss and a sack in a win over Elysian Fields. Jeter passed for 175 yards anda touchdown, rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and had three tackles on defense.
■ Christavian Smith and Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Smith carried 20 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 178 yards and three scores in a loss to Daingerfield. Wilkerson passed for 209 yards and three TDs.
■ Gage Shields, Zane Freeman, KeKe Nelson and Cooper Holland, New Diana: Shields passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Waskom. Freeman rushed for 41 yards, caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and recorded eight tackles on defense. Nelson had five tackles and two forced fumbles on defense to go along with two catches for five yards and five carries for 94 yards on offense. Holland had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
■ Jaylon Shelton, Gavin Smith, Rod Woodson and Coltan Mills, West Rusk: Shelton passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards in the Raiders’ win over Mineola. Smith rushed for 79 yards and a TD and intercepted two passes. Woodson finished with 12 tackles and three tackles for loss and Mills had 10 tackles and a sack.
■ Rylie Redden, Sam Dusek and Michael Stephens, White Oak: Redden had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in the Roughnecks’ loss to Tatum. Dusek finished with 13 tackles and two stops for loss, and Stephens had 10 tackles.
■ LaDavion Johnson, Vincent Peters and Davion Tyson, Linden-Kildare: Johnson carried 17 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ win over Harleton. Peters finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. Tyson had a 51-yard TD reception to go along with six tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
■ Louie Garza, Alexis Sainz, Ayden Player and Brett Roland, Carlisle: Garza caught a touchdown pass and finished with five tackles and two tackles for loss on defense. Sainz had 14 tackles, Player finished with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery and Roland had an interception and TD on defense.
■ Keinutray Hawkins and La-Jathan Allen, Paul Pewitt: Hawkins had three sacks and a forced fumble, and Allen rushed for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Brahmas’ win over Ore City.
■ Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried 27 times for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a loss to Linden-Kildare.
■ Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins carried 22 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 41 yards and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score in the Eagles’ loss to Marshall.
■ Michael Colbert, Brantley Murray and Clay Joyner, Union Hill: Colbert carried five times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-6 win over Campbell. Murray scored on all four of his carries, finishing with 62 yards, passed for 32 yards and had five tackles, a forced fumble and an interception on defense. Joyner finished with 14 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
■ Tristen Shewmake and Landon Wheeler, Bullard: Shewmake passed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards and a TD in a loss to Athens. Wheeler had a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD and also scored on rushing touchdown.
■ Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas passed for 43 yards, rushed for 58 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 121 yards and a a touchdowns in the Vandals win over Brownsboro.
■ Keyjun Thomas, Chapel Hill: Thomas had 14 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Pleasant Grove.
■ ViDareious High, Harmony West, Foster Hall and Todd Duplichain, Alto: High carried 15 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 40-15 win over Corrigan-Camden. West passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for on TD and had 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a blocked kick and an interception. Hall finished with 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, and Duplichain caught a TD pass and finished with four tackles for loss on defense.
■ Jaylon Hall, Rusk: Hall passed for 273 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and a TD in a loss to Henderson.
■ Cameron Ford, John Tyler: Ford passed for 171 yards in the Lions’ win over Texas High.
■ Trent Adams and Jeremiah Turner, Tyler Lee: Adams passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Turner finished with six catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-34 win over Rockwall-Heath.