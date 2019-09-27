8-3A DI
GLADEWATER 16, WINNSBORO 12: GLADEWATER - D.J. Allen scored late and added a two-point conversion for the Bears, and Gladewater mounded a late defensive stand en route to a 16-12 win over Winnsboro on Friday in the district opener for both teams at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
With the Bears (3-2, 1-0) leading by four, the defense came up wit ha stop on fourth-and-4 from the Gladewater 24 with 1:48 left. Winnsboro (3-2, 0-1) was out of timeouts, and the Bears were able to kill the clock.
Winnsboro took the lead midway through the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Luke Miller, but the Bears answered late in the second with a 3-yard run by Malachi Gordon and a two-point conversion pass from Allen to Robert Hodges to lead 8-6 at halftime.
Miller's second TD run of the night, a 3-yarder, came midway through the third, but the Bears got a 20-yard scoring jaunt by Allen and his subsequent 2-pointer to build a 16-12 lead.
Allen finished with 80 yards on seven carries. Gordon finished with 15 carries for 60 yards.
Miller finished with 77 yards on 14 attempts.
Gladewater will visit West Rusk, and Winnsboro hosts White Oak next week.
11-3A DII
PAUL PEWITT, ORE CITY: ORE CITY - Ore City scored on its first and last drives of the game, but in between it was all Paul Pewitt as the Brahmas rolled to a 42-14 win over the Rebels.
After both teams scored quickly to make it a 7-7 contest early in the first, Paul Pewitt scored the next 35 point to turn things into a rout quickly.
The Brahmas got on the board at the 9:04 mark of the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Cross Holder. Kadrien Johnson and Holder had back-to-back runs of more than 20 yards on the drive.
Ore City countered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ty Freeman to Donovyn Black. The key play in the drive was a 19-yard pass from Freeman to Allen Nibreville.
It was all Paul Pewitt from there, with Deiontray Hill scoring on a 1-yard run late in the first followed by a 95-yard run by Johnson at the 8:42 mark of the second after the Brahmas had forced the Rebels to turn it over on downs at the 5-yard line.
Three minutes later, La-Jathan Allen scored on a 14-yard run, and Allen later scored from 3 yards out to make it 35-7 at halftime.
Allen's first TD was set up after a strip sack by Keiuntray Hawkins, with Kendrell Webster recovering. Hawkins finished the night with three sacks and a forced fumble.
Holder scored on a 3-yard run late in the third after an interception by Colby Frost set the Bulls up in good field position to make it 42-7.
Ore City capped the scoring with just 56 seconds remaining on a 31-yard TD pass from Freeman to Nigreville. Freshman Juan Garcia had a 19-yard reception on the drive.