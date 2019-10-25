DISTRICT 10-4A I
HENDERSON 63, C. HILL 35: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Caleb Medford, Kevin Fields, Cameron Walker and Eli Jones combined for 556 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, and Henderson routed Chapel Hill 63-35 Friday.
Fields led the way with 175 yards and a score, and Medford chipped in 157 yards and touchdown runs of 34 and 24 yards.
Walker finished with 153 yards and three touchdowns (53, 27 and nine yards), while Jones ran for 71 yards and an additional score.
Jy Fuller caught a pair of touchdown passes from Medford and Collin Everitt to round out the scoring for Henderson (6-2, 2-1), which racked up 310 yards on the ground in the second half.
Tanner Rudd threw for 184 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in the loss for Chapel Hill.
Kobe Coker had 113 yards and a touchdown pass as the Bulldogs countered with 425 yards of total offense.
Tyson Berry caught six passes for 144 yards and ran for 47 yards, while Elijah Demus added 65 yards on the ground and Keyjun Thomas accounted for three touchdowns.
He caught a pair of scoring passes and ran for another score.
Chapel Hill's Danny Doan opened the second half with a touchdown run to tie the game at 21-all, and the Bulldogs recovered an onsides kick on the ensuing kickoff.
However, Henderson's Tobiaus Jackson picked off Coker on the second play of the next drive, and Fields scored from 17 yards out three plays later to kickstart a 28-0 surge as Henderson built its lead to 49-21 early in the fourth.
The Lions travel to No. 2 Carthage Friday. Chapel Hill (2-6, 0-3) takes on Van.
DISTRICT 8-3A I
GLADEWATER 44, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK - Tristan Holmes threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the Gladewater defense held White Oak to just over 100 yards while coming away with five interceptions en route to a 44-0 victory at Roughneck Stadium.
The Bears move to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district play with the win. White Oak drops to 0-9 and 0-5.
Holmes hit Robert Hodges on a 25-yard fade route late in the first quarter to give the Bears a 6-0 lead. The short drive was set up by a Zach Polonco interception.
With 7:55 to play in the second, Eligia Carter scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 7-play, 74-yard drive.
Just three minutes later, Holmes scored on a 20-yard run and Malachi Gordon added the two-pointer to extend the Gladewater lead. Gordon had a 35-yard run on the drive.
Landon Ellis picked off a Roughneck pass and returned it 19 yards to set up the next score for the Bears, and that came on the first play when Holmes tossed a 36-yard TD strike to D.J. Allen with 4:13 left in the half.
Allen then intercepted a pass to set up the final score of the half as the Bears moved 86 yards in 11 plays and added to the lead with a 1-yard run by Gordon.
The final score came after another interception, with Marcos Roacha scoring on a 44-yard run to close out the rout.
The Bears will host Sabine on Friday. White Oak is idle.
TATUM 29, WEST RUSK 24: TATUM - The Tatum Eagles used a pair of 13-point quarters and touchdowns from its defense and special teams to earn a 29-24 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
West Rusk (5-3, 2-3) got on the board first when Gavin Smith ran it in from 38 yards out to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive.
A 20-yard field goal by Omar Rodriguez put Tatum (3-5, 2-2) on the board with 6:32 to play, but the Raiders countered with a 20-yard field goal by Alexis Magallanes to take a 10-3 lead after one quarter.
A 72-yard punt return by KaVontae Bradley-Starling kept Tatum close, but the Raiders used a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Smith to Travis Graham to stay in front.
Tatum scored just before the half, and then used a 54-yard touchdown run by Decartiyay Allison and a 60-yard interception return for a TD by Delon Fuller to take a 29-17 lead into the final stanza.
Jaylon Shelton's 67-yard touchdown pass to Talon Winings pulled West Rusk to within five points at 29-24 with just over six minutes remaining, but the Eagles held on for the win.
West Rusk hosts Winnsboro and Tatum visits Mineola next week.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
ORE CITY 49, QUEEN CITY 21: ORE CITY - Ty Freeman tossed four touchdown passes, Jose Lopez rushed for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Ore City Rebels broke into the win column in district play with a 49-21 victory over Queen City.
Freeman completed 15 of 25 passes for 223 yards, and Lopez carried 15 times for the Rebels, who moved to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the district. Queen City drops to 0-8 and 0-5.
Allen Nigreville scored once on the ground and caught five passes for 47 yards and two more scores for Ore City. Freeman added 43 rushing yards. Ryan Shastid picked up 41 yards on just three carries and caught five passes for 79 yards.
David Andrews chipped in with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, an Aaron Nigreville had three catches for 79 yards and a TD.
Ore City will visit DeKalb on Friday.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
HARMONY 42, ARP 0 : HARMONY - The Harmony Eagles erupted for 24 points in the opening quarter and coasted from there, rolling to a 42-0 win over Arp at Eagle Stadium.
Jayden McAbee hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gage Goddard to get the scoring started for Harmony, and Michael Everett tacked on the two-point conversion.
Everett's 4-yard run four minutes later and a Trent Hart 5-yard TD blast with 25 seconds left in the opener gave the Eagles a comfortable lead.
Louis Lonzano raced in from the 8-yard lien with 5:42 left in the second quarter as the Eagles built a 30-0 halftime lead.
In the third, the defense got into the scoring act when Hart picked off a pass and returned it 48 yards for the pick six.
Dakota Bean capped the scoring with 5:49 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard run.
Harmony moves to 5-3 overall and 5-0 in district play with its fifth consecutive win. Arp drops to 2-6 and 2-3. Harmony will visit Frankston and Arp visits Grand Saline next week.
DISTRICT 10-2A I
HAWKINS 18, BIG SANDY 6: HAWKINS - Zach Conde rushed for one touchdown and passed for another, and the Hawkins Hawks moved to 3-0 in district play (3-5 overall) with an 18-6 win over Big Sandy.
Big Sandy drops to 2-6, 1-2 with the loss.
Kayden Upchurch rushed for 135 yards and added a touchdown reception, and Braden Adams picked up 82 yards and scored once on the ground for the Hawks.
Kedron Brown scored the lone touchdown for Big Sandy.
Conde hit Upchurch on a 12-yard TD pass late in the first, and then scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Hawks a 12-0 halftime lead.
Brown's 3-yard run with 7:14 left in the third cut the lead in half, but Adams capped the scoring with a 4-yard run with 1:11 left in the third.
Hawkins visits Alto and Big Sandy hosts Carlisle next week.
DISTRICT 11-2A I
TIMPSON 35, L-KILDARE 0: TIMPSON - Trey Davis rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Braden Courtney added 100 rushing yards and a TD and the Timpson Bears blanked the Linden-Kildare Tigers, 35-0.
K.T. Washington added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Bears, who improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in district play. Linden-Kildare drops to 2-6 and 1-3 with the setback.
LaDavion Johnson rushed for 61 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare, which fell behind 14-0 after one quarter.
The Tigers will host Beckville while Timpson is idle on Friday.
DISTRICT 11-6A
ROCKWALL 35, TYLER LEE 32: TYLER - Tyler Lee dropped a District 11-6A heartbreaker for the second consecutive week.
A week after allowing a go-ahead touchdown with seven seconds left in an 18-14 loss to Mesquite, the Red Raiders saw Rockwall score with 1:48 on the clock to take a 35-32 win Friday night on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Rockwall was up 28-26 with less than six minutes to go in the game. Sebastian Grady intercepted a pass at the Lee 25 with 5:21 to play. On the next play, Bryson Donnell, who had six carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before exiting with an injury, took his second carry of the second half 75 yards to the end zone to put the Red Raiders in front with 5:06 to play. Lee originally converted the two-point conversion, but a penalty forced the Red Raiders to retry the play. They were unable to convert for a second time to make the score 32-28.
Rockwall went 72 yards in 11 plays, including a 12-yard pickup on fourth and 8. Bradeyn Locke hit Trevor Munson for a 14-yard touchdown pass to give Rockwall a 35-32 lead with 1:48 to play.
On the ensuing drive, Lee had third and 18 at its own 17-yard line when Trent Adams scrambled for a 2-yard game. Adams was hit late out of bounds to extend the drive.
After Adams ran for a 6-yard gain on second down, the Red Raiders had two straight passes fall incomplete to give Rockwall the ball with 1:01 left at the Lee 40-yard line. The Yellowjackets were able to take a knee to move to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in 11-6A competition.
DISTRICT 9-5 DII
LINDALE 41, MOUNT PLEASANT 28: LINDALE - The Lindale Eagles overcame an opening kickoff return for a touchdown, rallying for a 41-28 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
Ed Wilder opened the game with a 75-yard return for a score, but the Eagles stromed back on a Jordan Jenkins touchdown run of 2 yards.
Jenkins finished the night with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with a receiving TD.
The Eagles added a 14-yard TD pass from Sam Peterson to Colton Beeler and a 20-yard run by Jenkins in the second quarter to lead 20-7, and Peterson hit Conner Boyette on a 45-yard scoring toss in the third as Lindale took a 27-7 lead into the final stanza.
Jamarian Brown's 71-yard interception return for a TD kept Mount Pleasant close, but Jenkins scored on a 6-yard run and a 53-yard pass reception in the fourth to keep the Eagles on top.
Caleb Jones caught a 15-yard pass from Kaleb Thompson and also scored on a 1-yard run for the Tigers in the fourth.
Lindale moves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. Mount Pleasant drops to 3-5 and 1-4.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 7-5A DI
M. NORTH 36, J. TYLER 28: McKINNEY - Kitan Crawford rushed for more that 300 yards, but McKinney North scored 27 unanswered points after John Tyler took an early lead as the Bulldogs defeated the Lions 36-28 on a rainy night at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The loss snapped JT's nine-game District 7-5A Division I winning streak as the Lions fall to 3-5 on the season and 3-1 in league play. McKinney North (8-1, 5-0) defeats the Lions for the first time in three attempts.
Crawford rushed for 309 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Lions broke out to a 21-9 lead. Crawford had 29 carries, and scored on runs of 16, 80, 68 and 1 yards, while also playing cornerback against the pass-happy Bulldogs.
McKinney North quarterback Dillon Markiewicz hit on 13 of 23 for 261 yards and and two touchdowns. He had only thrown two picks all season, but Travion Ates and Shiloh Canady picked off passes for the Lions.
Manny Fincher led North with 168 yards on 20 carries and TD runs of 48 and 61 yards.
JT returns to play on Friday, Nov. 1 against Mesquite Poteet in Tyler.